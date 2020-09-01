Every year, the top-10 performing states for critical access hospital data reporting rates and levels of improvement are recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy, according to Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and this year Idaho ranks fourth.
Idaho has 27 critical access hospitals, which are facilities that have up to 25 in-patient beds, maintain an average length of stay of 96 hours or less for patients, provide 24/7 emergency services, and are located more than 35 miles from another hospital or 15 miles in mountainous terrain. These are Idaho’s smaller and rural hospitals.
The Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Project, which helped analyzed the data, helps to improve the quality of care provided in critical access hospitals by increasing quality data reporting and driving quality improvement activities based on the data, according to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. All Idaho critical access hospitals participated in the project.
Critical access hospitals are implementing programs to positively impact patient care through quality improvement and data reporting, including increasing influenza vaccination coverage among healthcare personnel, antibiotic stewardship (proper prescribing of antibiotics), patient engagement and experience, and improving emergency department transfer communication, among others.