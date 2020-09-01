Wildfires and summer storms can cause a lot of damage, and both have the potential to cause power outages. Such severe weather may also cause power lines to fall. Idaho Power wants customers to know what to do and how to stay safe if they encounter a downed power line.
First, always assume downed power lines have energy running through them. Never touch them, and never use objects to move or hold up a downed line or any object touching a downed line.
Idaho Power advises customers to stay back at least 100 feet and immediately call 911 or Idaho Power at 208-388-2323 (or 1-800-488-6151 outside the Treasure Valley).
If someone else touches a downed power line, do not touch or try to rescue them. You risk becoming a victim yourself.
You can find more information about downed power line safety, including a video about how to respond if a downed line falls on your vehicle, on our website idahopower.com.