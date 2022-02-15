BOISE — The 14th annual Idaho Conference on Refugees is slated to take place 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Feb. 28 and March 1 at Boise State University. A virtual option is also available.
The Idaho Office for Refugees announced in a press release it is offering its annual conference both virtually and in person this year with the theme of “Belonging Begins With Us.”
The two-day Idaho Conference on Refugees, now in its 14th year, connects community members from diverse backgrounds and provides training for professionals and volunteers who work with refugee and immigrant populations.
The opportunity to connect and learn is especially valuable this year as Idaho returns to traditional levels of refugee resettlement following five years of decreased arrivals.
A variety of workshops will be offered, designed for educators, social workers, healthcare providers, new Americans, resettlement staff and interested community members. Both virtual and in-person registration options are open through Feb. 18. The conference takes place Monday, Feb. 28, and Tuesday, March 1.
Attendees will hear state and national updates on resettlement trends, innovations and best practices, and will learn from those who have experienced the resettlement process firsthand. Author and activist Edafe Okporo will share the keynote address about his story of seeking asylum in the U.S. and becoming an advocate for inclusion.
“For decades Idaho’s receiving community has wrapped its arms around new arrivals to let them know they belong,” said Tara Wolfson, director of the Idaho Office for Refugees. “Our conference gives us a chance to come together and learn from each other and from experts so we can make Idaho a stronger place for everyone.”
With safety the top priority, conference attendees will have the choice to attend in person at Boise State University or tune in to select events virtually. Masks will be provided and required.
For registration details, COVID-19 safety policies and a schedule of speakers and workshops, please visit idahorefugees.org. Registration is $125 for the two-day in-person event, with meals provided, or $90 for the virtual event. Scholarships are available, and fees are waived for attendees from refugee and asylee backgrounds. Interpretation services will be available at the conference.
ABOUT EDAFE OKPORO
Edafe Okporo grew up in Nigeria and had to flee for his life when international recognition outed him at home. Now a resident of New York City, Edafe is a global gay rights activist and founder of The Pont. He is one of the country’s most visible voices on the issue of displacement. The U.S. mobilization director for Talent Beyond Boundaries, Edafe directs programs to win labor mobility pathways for refugees nationwide. He is author of ASYLUM, A Memoir and Manifesto.
ABOUT THE IDAHO OFFICE FOR REFUGEES
The Idaho Office for Refugees, a nonprofit under the umbrella of Jannus, Inc. in Boise, administers Idaho’s refugee resettlement program. We create opportunities for refugees, immigrants and the larger community to come together through English language education, cultural events, and programs including Global Gardens, Global Talent and the Refugee Speakers Bureau.