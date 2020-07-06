TAMARACK—Tamarack Resort and the Idaho Hospital Association want to show appreciation for the thousands of Idahoans working in health care on the frontlines of our state’s battle against COVID-19. Since yesterday, July 6, they began offering two complimentary single-day mountain passes good for one year to all those employed by hospitals and medical clinics across the state, including those in administrative, clerical, or other roles.
“Idahoans have all been witness to the care, dedication and excellence those working at our community hospitals and clinics have shown during these unprecedented times,” said Brian Whitlock, Idaho Hospital Association president. “We are grateful for community leaders like Tamarack that recognize the crucial work of these professionals and pay forward kindness with opportunities to recharge in Idaho’s great outdoors.”
Any employee of IHA’s 47 member hospitals or medical clinics can redeem the free passes for use by themselves or to share with a friend or family member from now until the end of the 20/21 ski season.
“Tamarack appreciates the hard work and endless hours Idaho’s front-line health care workers are providing to serve those who have been impacted by COVID-19,” said Tamarack President Scott Turlington. “This is our way of giving back and offering them some time away to enjoy one of Idaho’s majestic mountain playgrounds.”
To redeem their complimentary passes, guests can fill out a form available on the website at tamarackidaho.com. Then, they can print off the voucher and bring it to the Tamarack ticket desk with their hospital/clinic ID card. Alternatively, guests can just show up the day of use with their ID. The two, single-day mountain passes can be used throughout Summer 2020 and the Winter 20/21 ski season.