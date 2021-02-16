MERIDIAN — Since opening its doors in July of 2018, the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine announced in a press release it has welcomed nearly 500 medical students between its three classes. The curriculum for the first two years, takes place at ICOM’s Meridian-based campus and focuses on biomedical science coursework, osteopathic manipulative techniques, and clinical skills, among other topics. The students practice their skills on standardized patients — local community members who are trained to act out specific ailments.
By their third year of instruction, ICOM’s future physicians are ready to put all they’ve learned into practice by working with actual patients under the mentorship of physician-educators, also known as preceptors. More than six hundred licensed physicians from across the region currently serve as clinical preceptors for ICOM.
“We are very thankful for the physicians in our mission states who have supervised and taught our third-year students,” said Dr. Kevin Wilson, Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs at ICOM. “Physicians across a wide range of specialties in hospitals and clinics have shared their patients with our students. They have given their knowledge, professionalism, and time supervising ICOM students.”
“The clinical experience, so far, has been really great. I’ve had amazing preceptors,” added Student Doctor Erica Latorre, a third-year student at ICOM. “The physicians, nurses, and other members of the health care team are eager to teach us and seem excited to have us working alongside them.”
The 150 students in the inaugural class of 2022 are currently completing their clinical clerkships at core affiliated hospital and outpatient sites located in ICOM’s mission states of Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and beyond. Additionally, each core site has a Regional Dean and Coordinator to facilitate a strong educational experience.
The framework of ICOM’s third year of instruction is broken into 13 blocks, including: Clinical Preparation; Emergency Medicine; Family Medicine; Internal Medicine; Internal Medicine Subspecialty; General Surgery; Surgical Subspecialty; Women’s Health; Pediatrics; Psychiatry; Elective; Vacation and Scholarly Activity. Each block consists of four weeks.
“Preceptors have been impressed by the high quality of students from ICOM, their caring attitudes, curiosity, and eagerness to learn,” Dr. Wilson said. “Students have shared stories of many strong physician preceptors dedicated to medical education and giving back to their profession.”
Student Doctor Phil Zeek, a third-year student at ICOM, is currently completing his clinical clerkship in the Treasure Valley and says so far, his third year of instruction at ICOM has been the most memorable.
“The first two years compared to my third year at ICOM, I feel like I have more space to do my learning and it’s broader,” said Student Doctor Zeek. “Whereas in the first two years, we’re given the pieces and now we’re able to create the full picture of what it takes and means to be great physicians.”
ICOM’s Class of 2022 is on its eighth rotation. The college’s second cohort of student doctors, comprising the Class of 2023, will embark on their clinical clerkships this summer.