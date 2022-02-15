MERIDIAN — The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) will host its second annual community health fair on March 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Meridian-based campus.
Organized by ICOM’s Community Outreach Committee, this event is free and open to the public. Participants, ages 18 and older, will receive a complimentary physical exam that will include blood pressure and heart rate screenings. Hearing and eye exams will also be offered, as well as osteopathic manipulations. Additionally, Two Step CPR (hands-only) training will be offered.
“The health fair is important to the community because it allows a time where all aspects of health can be met all in one area,” said Bridget Ourada, a second-year medical student at ICOM and organizer of the health fair. “Not only will there be physical checkups, but ways to continue care with insurance resources and places in the area that are able to help. We want everyone to come and meet the wonderful providers that the Treasure Valley has to offer.”
Additionally, the Saint Alphonsus Mobile Mammography Bus will be on-site, with health care providers providing digital mammography and clinical breast exams in a comfortable and convenient setting.
All are welcome to attend to obtain health education, meet area providers and enjoy an afternoon of wellness.