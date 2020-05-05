BOISE — As the mercury starts to rise on thermometers around the Gem State, AAA Idaho and its safety partners announce the kick-off of the new “Look Before You Lock” campaign, a reminder to drivers to check for people and pets before locking and leaving their vehicles.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Idahoans have had to adjust their routine in one way or another," said AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde. "In some cases, that includes transporting children who wouldn’t normally be with them, or who might otherwise be in a daycare or school. Our hope is to send a clear message that leaving kids and pets in hot cars for any length of time is extremely dangerous — even to run a quick errand.”
In recent years, the number of children who have died in cars from heatstroke has increased. There were 43 deaths nationwide in 2017, and 52 in 2018. A child dies every seven days from being left in a hot car, a sobering statistic made worse by the fact that these tragedies are often preventable.
“Look Before You Lock” is an effort led by the Boise Police Department in partnership with AAA, the Idaho Transportation Department, Idaho Humane Society, St. Luke’s Children’s, Meridian Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Albertsons, City of Boise, City of Meridian, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, and more to protect Idaho children from harm.
“We need to dispel some misunderstandings about hot cars,” Conde said. “Heat fatalities can occur when the outside temperature is 80 degrees Fahrenheit or less, and a car interior can heat up by 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes, even with the windows partly down or in a shaded area.”
A child’s body temperature rises at a rate that is three to five times faster than an adult’s rises. What an adult may interpret as a reasonable temperature could put children and pets at risk.
AAA is sharing a link for a full-color and coloring page “Look Before You Lock” tag to hang from the rear-view mirror whenever children or pets are present. For sturdiness, the tag can be glued or taped to a piece of cardboard. The public is encouraged to share the link with friends and family: oregon.aaa.com.
To prevent a heat-related injury and keep kids safe:
▪ Be a good friend. Discuss the dangers with friends and family members who have kids.
▪ Spot the signs. Red skin, headaches, nausea, and a lack of sweating even though it’s hot all point to heatstroke. People with these symptoms need medical attention right away.
▪ Lock it up. Never allow children to play in or near a parked vehicle, including the trunk. Always keep the car locked and the keys out of reach.
▪ Take prompt action. If you see a person or a pet at risk, call 911 right away to report the emergency and to receive further instructions.
“In more than half of the heat fatality cases, the child was accidentally forgotten by the caregiver,” Conde said. “We know that people have a lot on their minds right now. The hang tags are a simple tool to help drivers stay focused on their highest priority — the health and safety of their children and pets.”