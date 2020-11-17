Devan Hromcik didn’t begin on a path to nursing. “I started college as a biology student and ended up switching to the nursing program,” she said. She was drawn to the connection between “people and science … and helping people to be better at protecting their bodies. Also, I’ve always been a people person.” At that point of her life, she felt a call to nursing as a vocation, she said.
Hromcik, who works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise, has been in the nursing profession for the past four and a half years, first working on the telemetry unit in cardiac monitoring. “I moved to the ICU about a year and a half ago,” she said. She shakes her head with a short laugh. “I’d said that was where I didn’t want to work … but God’s funny that way.”
Fast forward to today. Hromcik now finds herself daily facing a nearly full ICU unit, with many of the patients fighting COVID-19. “As people have gotten burned out, the hospitals are filling up. By the time they get to us, they’re in pretty bad shape,” Hromcik said.
She said she vaguely remembers studying about pandemics in nursing school. “I remember talking about it in epidemiology.” And the first time she heard about the novel coronavirus? “I think I remembered hearing about it in late January, early February. … I thought it was just going to blow over.”
At the end of March, when cases in the Treasure Valley were pretty low, Hromcik and a team of other nurses from Saint Al’s were sent to the front lines in Detroit, while others went to California. “I was there for three and a half weeks,” she said. “We were sent to our sister hospitals around the country. I worked the night shift in their COVID ICU.”
Were there many deaths? “Yes. At least once a shift in general. I think the highest was five. There was a lot of death at that time.”
Hromcik said she was not too concerned about contracting the virus because she is used to being in similar situations. “Working on critical care units, we take care of pretty contagious patients regularly. I never felt afraid.”
On her days off, to let off steam and get some R&R, Hromcik takes her dog, Tucker, to Winstead Park, does some trail running and gardening and also teaches classes at Axiom: Les Mills Body Flow and Body Attack.
She said she doesn’t look for any special accolades for what she and her co-workers do but does have one wish. “Help us out — wear a mask,” Hromcik said.
“Nursing is a service of humanity. I think we receive rewards when we give to others. I feel lucky to get to feel that way about my job. It’s not always easy and I don’t always feel that way … but, yeah, for the most part.”
She said she hopes people stay vigilant “with this disease that’s very contagious. While the community is going back to work, the nurses are still in the trenches.”