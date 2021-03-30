BOISE — The American Red Cross announc ed in a press release it is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.
This spring, the Red Cross is teaming up with Indycar to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets April 1-15 will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500. The Red Cross will also automatically enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available on the website.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 1-15
Boise
4/1: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Boise Towne Square Mall, 350 N. Milwaukee; 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Boise State University Student Union Building, 1910 W. University Drive
4/2: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Boise Towne Square Mall, 350 N. Milwaukee; 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Boise State University Student Union Building, 1910 W. University Drive
4/5: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Holiday Inn, 2970 Elder St.
4/8: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., One Capital Center, 999 Main St., One Capital Center
4/9: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., Saint Stephens Episcopal Church, 2206 N. Cole Road; Noon — 5 p.m., Columbia Village Building, 3800 East Grand Forest
4/12: 10 a.m. — 3:30 p.m., One Capital Center, 999 Main St., One Capital Center; 11 a.m. — 5 p.m., St. Luke’s Health System, 190 E. Bannock
4/13: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., One Capital Center, 999 Main St., One Capital Center
4/14: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 4950 N. Bradley
Meridian
4/2: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Village at Meridian, 3693 E. Longwing Lane #110
4/5: Noon — 5 p.m., Meridian United Methodist Church, 235 E. Pine
4/7: 8 a.m. — 2 p.m., Valley Regional Transit/COMPASS, 700 N.E. 2nd St.
Caldwell
4/1: 1:30 p.m. — 7 p.m., Deer Flat Church, 17703 Beet Road
4/8: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Silverhawk Aviation Academy, 4505 Aviation Way
4/15: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., Canyon County Paramedics, 6116 Graye Lane
Melba
4/12: 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 112 Randolph, LDS Church
Nampa
4/6: 1 p.m. — 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 607 W. Locust Lane
4/9: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m., First Christian Church, 619 12th Ave. S.
Payette
4/6: Noon — 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 15 N. 10th St.