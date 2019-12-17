Boise— St. Luke’s Children’s will begin accepting gifts for “Santa’s Toy Box” this week, with a special thank you holiday donation drop-off party slated for Friday, Dec. 20, said a press release.
“When a child is in the hospital, it’s stressful for parents and family members any time of the year,” said Miranda Laramie, St. Luke’s Children’s child life specialist. “When those kids are admitted to the hospital during the holidays, that stress only gets more intense because of all the other pressures on moms and dads to make sure Christmas or Hanukah remain special for the rest of the family.”
Laramie says children often end up at St. Luke’s unexpectedly and their families may be unprepared for Christmas because they don’t always have a chance to do last-minute shopping when they’re caring for a sick child instead. To partner with those families and try to reduce some of their holiday strain, St. Luke’s Children’s created “Santa’s Toy Box.” The goal is to create a wonderful Christmas experience for the whole family, no matter the reason they are in the hospital, or how long they must stay.
You can donate new, unwrapped toys, games, books, art supplies and stuffed animals for kids of all ages. The toys are set up in a special room at St. Luke’s Children’s in Boise and parents are invited inside to secretly “shop” for their children. The gifts are all free and parents can even select presents for the siblings of patients, so they’re not left out.
The toys selected are then wrapped by a team of volunteers and delivered to the kids in their rooms in time for Christmas.
Volunteers are needed for wrapping toys. You can also donate gift-wrapping supplies such as paper, gift bags, tissue paper, bows, tags and ribbon.
Donations of toys, games, art supplies and books for all ages will be accepted at the St. Luke’s Children’s Administration Building located at 209 W. Main Street in Boise during business hours this week.
This year St. Luke’s Children’s is thanking supporters and gift donors by hosting a gift drop-off party on Friday, Dec. 20 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Idaho Elks Children’s Pavilion in Boise. You can bring donations and enjoy music and treats.
To volunteer or arrange for a different drop-off time, contact Marilyn Fuller at (208)381-2804 or fullerm@slhs.org.