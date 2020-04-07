BOISE — Healthwise, a provider of “evidence-based health education,” has launched a Coronavirus Resource Center on its website, according to a press release.
“Our hearts go out to all those impacted by COVID-19,” said Adam Husney, M.D., CEO of Healthwise. “Our focus is, as always, on the health of our employees, clients, and communities. We’ll continue to provide free resources to inform people about COVID-19.”
For over 45 years, Healthwise’s mission has been to help people make better health decisions, said the release. Giving people the right information to stay healthy is more important than ever in the face of a global pandemic like COVID-19.
There is still much the medical community does not know about COVID-19, and misinformation can create panic and interfere with public health efforts to manage the outbreak. Healthwise has created English and Spanish versions of several free resources on the symptoms, prevention, and treatment of COVID-19. Once downloaded, these resources can be printed out, emailed, texted, embedded on a website, or posted on social media.
The resources are available at: healthwise.org.