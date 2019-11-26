As Thanksgiving approaches, I realize the time crunch of the holidays is a legitimate challenge — chances are your schedule isn’t going to be open enough to knock out hour-long workouts five times a week. However, with a little creativity, two to three full-body strength and conditioning sessions a week can help weather the holiday storm and will give you plenty of bang for your buck. Full-body exercises are great because they place an emphasis on multiple areas of the body during one exercise which makes them more efficient and allows us to cut down on workout time and frequency. Also, full-body exercises increase the metabolic demand on the body which will lead to a higher calorie expenditure per workout and add more challenge to your cardiovascular system as well. And if we add some cardio drills into the mix — we get the best of both worlds!
As an early holiday present I’m going to give you one of my favorites. Outlined below are my top six strength and conditioning exercises thrown into one circuit.
This circuit includes three strength exercise with three cardio exercises in between.
• Begin with a 10-15 minute dynamic warm-up
• The workout should consist of 3-5 rounds
• Do 10-15 reps for each strength exercise
• Perform each cardio exercise for 30-60 seconds
• Rest 15-30 seconds between exercises
• Recover for 1 to 1.5 minutes between rounds
Dumbbell Thrusters
Begin in standing position, holding a pair of dumbbells at shoulder level just outside of your body with your elbows bent. Squat down until your thighs are parallel to the floor. As you return to the starting position press the weight overhead by fully extending your arms in unison with the extension of your legs and repeat the movement.
Mountain Climbers
Begin in a pushup position keeping your body straight. Step your left leg in towards your hands keeping the hip, knee and foot in a straight line. Simultaneously, extend your left leg back to the starting position while stepping your right leg towards your hands and continue to alternate the movement with your legs similar to a running motion. Keep your body straight throughout the entire set, performing the exercise as quickly as possible while maintaining form while continuing the movement.
Split Squat/ Dumbbell Row Combo
Begin in a split-stance position with your right leg back while holding a dumbbell in your right hand. Hinge at your hips so your upper body is at approximately a 45 degree angle. Descend into a split squat stopping just before your back knee touches the ground. Return to an upright position by extending your front leg while simultaneously rowing the dumbbell and repeat.
Jack Squats
Taking a narrow stance, begin in a squat position with your arms hanging naturally at your sides. Jump into a wide stance while swinging your arms back overhead, just like you would with a regular jumping jack. Immediately return to the starting position and repeat the movement.
TRX — Row
Stand facing the anchor point with your arms fully extended at chest level. Your body should be angled approximately 45 to 60 degrees relative to the floor and your arms should be shoulder width apart. Maintaining alignment and control, pull your body towards your hands until the handles are even with your chest and your arms bent at 90 degrees.
Note: For more challenge angle your body closer to the floor.
Burpees
Begin in a standing position with your feet hip width apart. Descend into a squat and place both hands on the floor shoulder width apart. Hop or walk your feet back into a plank position while descending into a pushup until your chest touches the ground. Push or roll up into a plank position, hop your feet forward, and jump reaching your arms overhead towards the ceiling and repeat.
Modifications: Use steps in place of hops if you have knee issues.