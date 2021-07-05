Routinely, July and August are the summer months when we can consistently expect dry, hot, sunny days. Already this summer, we’ve experienced near record-setting, and dangerous, heat.
Most of us want to experience the great outdoors and amazing recreational opportunities available in Idaho during the summer. Although most outdoor summer activities are safe and easily tolerated by our bodies, it is important to note that a bit of prevention can go a long way towards protecting against heat related illnesses.
In order to understand how and why our bodies can be significantly affected by heat and sun, it is first important to appreciate how we control heat loss. Our bodies regulate heat content through four mechanisms: radiation, conduction, convection and evaporation. Evaporation is the most efficient method of losing heat and is the primary heat loss mechanism in higher temperatures.
In simple terms, evaporation is sweating, and while some may think of sweating as being undesirable, believe me, it is very important and a critical mechanism by which we are able to cool off during the summer. The middle layer of our skin, known as the dermis, stores much of the body’s water. When our bodies heat up, sweat glands get to work, bringing the body water and salt to the surface of the skin as sweat. Once on the surface, this “warmed up” water known as sweat evaporates, allowing the body to cool. If we are effective at keeping our bodies cool by decreasing excess heat production and staying well hydrated to allow for adequate sweat production, the potential for heat related illness remains low.
Unfortunately, most of us love the sun, the heat and playing outdoors when the temperature soars. We sometimes forget that our bodies need a break from the sun and excessive outdoor heat and a generous amount of hydration to keep heat production and losses in balance.
Heat related illnesses are divided into two categories: minor and major heat syndromes. The minor syndromes are not life-threatening, but nevertheless can be very uncomfortable and easily prevented. Examples are Heat Edema (swelling of hands and feet), Heat Cramps (which involve painful spasms of muscles), and Heat Exhaustion, caused by high temperatures and dehydration, resulting in weakness, fatigue, dizziness vomiting and headache.
Minor heat syndromes are generally treated by getting out of the heat, cooling the body, and hydrating with fluids and electrolytes. Although uncommon, Heatstroke can be deadly, as it is associated with extreme dehydration and the body’s inability to cool off by the normal mechanism of sweating.
So how do we enjoy the great outdoors in the hot summer months while protecting our bodies from a heat related ailment? In simple terms, prevention. Here are some tips.
- Reschedule strenuous activity for cooler parts of the day.
- Wear light colored and loose-fitting clothing.
- Drink plenty of fluids even when not thirsty.
- Avoid alcoholic beverages because they promote dehydration.
- Avoid direct exposure to the sun and take full advantage of the shade.
We are very fortunate to have life return to normal just in time for a busy, active and warm summer. Remember, heat illnesses are preventable, so please use caution and common sense while enjoying our amazing Idaho this summer.