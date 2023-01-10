Support Local Journalism


With the new year upon us, now is a great time to evaluate your health and challenge yourself to develop new habits to improve your health and well-being. Nicotine addiction is one of the most difficult challenges to overcome. But it is not impossible. If you are addicted to nicotine, I am sure you have heard “You HAVE to quit.” But have you heard, “Let me help and show you HOW to quit?” Seventy percent of people who use tobacco/vape WANT to quit, they just don’t know how.

Start with Reduction. Every cigarette, chew or puff from a vape that you don’t use will improve your health. Just 20 minutes after you quit your heart rate drops to a normal level. Research literature suggests that the average person makes eight to eleven quit attempts before becoming completely abstinent. Quitting is a process, and it looks different for every individual.

Jacquelyn Wing is a RRT and CTTS (Certified Tobacco Treatment Specialist) at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

