Our mountains and ski resorts are still waiting for snow, but with all the skiers, boarders, and sledders out there doing their best snow dances, it’s sure to start coming down at some point.
Unfortunately, when winter sports ramp up, in many cases, so do trips to the urgent care and emergency department. With that in mind, there are some things you can do to enhance your safety on the slopes or trails to help avoid the most common winter sports injuries.
Some things for winter enthusiasts to keep in mind:
• Get in shape so you have the strength and endurance required for your sport. Don’t do your sport for exercise; exercise to do your sport.
• Learn how to fall. You’re bound to fall at some point, so do it correctly. Perhaps most importantly, don’t extend your hand out to arrest a forceful fall whether it’s to the side, front or back. This is where broken wrists are born. This mechanism is common enough that it has its own acronym, FOOSH (Fallen Onto an Outstretched Hand).
• Wear proper protective equipment and test your equipment to make sure it’s working.
• Know your limits. Just because your friend is hitting 30-foot drops doesn’t mean you should.
• Know the weather and prepare appropriately.
Of course, everyone is not excited for the snow, and winter hits all of us, whether we’re in the mountains or our neighborhoods. Remember, ice is slippery and snow is heavy. Make sure you take proper precautions as you walk and drive when there could be ice or snow. And if you have not been lifting in the past several months don’t overdo it shoveling that entire driveway. Also, when shoveling snow, push it to the side when possible rather than lifting. When you must lift, use your knees, not your back, and try to hold the shovel close to your body with one hand near the shovel blade.
There is a great resource to learn more about preparing to hit the slopes safely. Visit www.Vermontskisafety.com/research/tips. The website has great information for skiers to prevent injuries. ACL sprains and tears are some of the most common skiing-related injuries but through a video-based training that this pamphlet summarizes, research has found that ski resorts were able to reduce serious ACL sprains by over 60% in ski area employees. The site has some great information to understand and to incorporate to avoid a dreaded injury.
Pray for snow, and when it comes, be ready to have fun and take care to prevent getting hurt!
Dr. John Lattin, MD, is a Sports Medicine provider at the Saint Alphonsus Medical Group Pain and Spine Clinic.