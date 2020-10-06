As summer winds down and we prepare to enter our first “Covid-Fall,” I am filled with gratitude for the backpacking trips I was able to take these past few months. After spending months at home throughout the spring, I was eager to hit the trails and head to the mountains come summer. COVID-19 has taken many things away from all of us, but I am grateful it’s still been possible to get into the mountains to explore the beauty of Idaho.
Summer likely ended up looking differently than how we might have planned. Perhaps your kids didn’t get to spend a week at summer camp? Perhaps you weren’t able to attend that reunion you were looking forward to? Perhaps trips were canceled and you had to find other ways to spend your vacation time? (Or maybe your PTO bank is maxing out?)
As we continue to navigate life in a pandemic, and regardless if you spent any literal time in the mountains this summer, we are all on a wilderness journey. This is new terrain, and it is challenging us to adapt. We are having to adjust how we live, engage with others, and maintain our own well-being. We are asking different things of the people we love and of those we work alongside. So, the path through the Covid wilderness continues to unfold.
The “wilderness journey” is one of the main metaphors I call upon as I help people make sense of their cancer experience in my role as a St. Luke’s Cancer Institute chaplain. Wilderness is a rich spiritual construct. Most faith traditions have stories set in the wilderness which often result in an individual encountering the divine in a new, powerful way. Often these scenes involve initial fear and struggle, but eventually lead to profound transformation and growth. Describing cancer as a season in the wilderness helps people understand certain qualities of having cancer: it contains many unknown risks and challenges, it will require tremendous courage and strength to persevere, it will take you places you’ve never gone before, and you will not be the same person when you emerge on the other side.
So why would someone willingly enter the wilderness? Because exploring it can also be fun, beautiful, and restorative. I love backpacking. Everything about it brings me joy — from choosing the route, planning the meals, and organizing my pack, to walking for miles on a trail, swimming in cold alpine lakes, and sleeping under the stars. Some of my favorite childhood memories are those spent backpacking with my dad and sister in the Olympics where I was raised. Many of my recent adventures involved days of walking through the woods, climbing over passes, and marveling at the beauty of the earth.
Time on the trail challenges me physically while restoring my spirit, as the wilderness has become one of my greatest spiritual teachers. As someone who is goal-oriented and often gets into trouble by making lots of “plans,” the wilderness reminds me we cannot plan our lives. We must be open to surprise and be willing to change. When venturing into the wilderness, it is wise to have a sketched-out route, but one must be flexible and adjust. Sometimes the weather is hotter than anticipated and you must adjust your destination for the day. Other times winter storms toppled many trees which block the trail and need to be climbed over, crawled under, or walked around.
Our cancer patients experience these unexpected challenges all the time. They get their schedule and are prepared for so many chemo treatments, then they end up having to postpone a week. A change in plans usually comes unexpectedly but is often for the better. Sometimes we need to slow down in the beginning to have the strength for the next big push. So it goes on the trail. Being flexible and adaptive is key to proceeding safely through the wilderness.
Another component of the wilderness experience is that of community and relationship. This summer I did my first-ever solo backpacking trip. I had always wanted to try going out alone, but never had the courage. I was afraid of being afraid, and I told myself it was too risky and dangerous. What if I get hurt? What if I’m terrified sleeping outside in the pitch dark? But I finally summoned the courage to do a three-day loop in the Sawtooth Mountains all on my own. Much to my surprise, I was rarely alone! The company of strangers at different points on the trail reminded me we are never truly alone. Some people cross our paths for very brief moments in life, while others serve as companions on the journey for miles and miles, years and years.
The wilderness is beautiful. Yes, it contains risks and dangers. There are wild animals, raging rivers, and steep ridges. But that is life. Simply living involves risk. If we only see the dangers around us, we miss everything else true, good, and beautiful. Often we are conditioned to be afraid of the wild, but we don’t need to be. As poet and naturalist Henry David Thoreau writes, “All good things are wild and free.” Each one of us has a streak of the wild running through our spirits. By venturing into the wilderness and braving a crooked path, we will encounter delicate wildflowers, peaceful streams, and inspiring mountain vistas.