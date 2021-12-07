Most of us love to be with family during the holidays. Families come in all shapes and sizes: large, small, blended, single-parent or extended. Saint Alphonsus wants to help all families enjoy happy and healthy times together.
We have launched the Unique Families Program to be inclusive to the perinatal healthcare needs of all families, including adoption and surrogacy, LGBTQ+ community, socially complex, and those struggling with substance use disorder, sexual assault, and domestic violence.
These families have unique needs and our providers are specially trained to offer neutral compassionate care. The Unique Families Program is here to serve any family who needs extra coordination during their prenatal period, planning for hospital time and a “warm hand-off” to community resources after discharge.
All the perinatal nurses, leaders and support staff at Saint Alphonsus went through rigorous training with the Family to Family Support Network last year to ensure that our policies and practices are aligned with the most up-to-date standards of care for all families. They went even further in the effort of preparation and developed a new role for the system, the OB Nurse Navigator.
I’m privileged to help these families as the point-person for the Unique Families Program. My role includes care coordination with community partners (agencies, attorneys, etc.), being a contact for families to reach to with questions or concerns and maintaining staff education about neutral compassionate care.
Each hospital within the Saint Alphonsus Health System also has dedicated physician “champions” for the program, who are excited to support these families. It can be very stressful to try to find a provider you can trust when you’re worried about judgement, bias or misinformation regarding your life situation. In many cases, this becomes a barrier to receiving care, which can negatively affect health outcomes. While all our providers are trained to treat unique families with care and compassion, our site champions work especially closely with me to ensure we deliver a safe, neutral environment to everyone who seeks care.
The goal of the program is to make sure the experience of delivering a baby with Saint Alphonsus is a wonderful, life-changing experience, no matter who you are or your family situation. Our mission as a Catholic healthcare ministry is to serve together in the spirit of the Gospel as a compassionate and transforming healing presence within our communities.
The Unique Families Program aligns with our Core Values — Reverence, Commitment, Those Who are Poor, Safety, Justice, Stewardship and Integrity. This innovative program and the colleagues who care for its participants honor the sacredness and dignity of every person while providing a culture that prevents harm and nurtures a healing, safe environment for all.
We want every family to be able to gather at the holidays for years to come and celebrate the miracle of life with loved ones in a healthy and dignified way and to know they have a healthcare partner for life.
For more information, or to connect with us to talk about your upcoming delivery, go to saintalphonsus.org.