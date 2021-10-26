The crispness in the air, leaves turning and putting on a show, and pumpkins everywhere means one thing: Fall is flying by and now is a good time to start preparing to keep your kiddos safe this Halloween. Everyone wants to have fun, but there are some general guidelines you should be aware of that may be helpful. If you ever have questions, feel free to reach out to your family doctor or visit the American Academy of Pediatric resources below.
When trick or treating, children should be accompanied by you or a trusted adult in a neighborhood you are familiar with. Being in too large of a group can cause your child to get lost in the shuffle, so ensure there are an adequate number of adults to supervise the entire group of children. If your children are going on their own, make sure you are aware of the route and area they will be in.
As the nights come earlier, it will be getting cold and dark. Dress your children in bright colors, provide them with a flashlight or glowing objects to ensure they are visible to vehicles, bicyclists, and adults that are supervising them. It will be getting cooler so be sure that they have layers to keep them warm.
Once your little ghost, goblin or superhero gets home, check their candy before they eat it to ensure they are not eating unwrapped or damaged candy. We also recommend against consuming baked goods unless it is from someone you know and trust.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we recommend following CDC guidelines on wearing masks and maintaining safe distances to reduce the spread of the virus. Since children under age 12 aren’t yet eligible to receive the vaccination, masks and distancing can help protect them. It’s also a good idea to carry a small bottle of hand sanitizer. It is recommended that children trick or treat outside and not in large groups. If they are participating in indoor activities, they should wear a mask when around other people.
Again, we want everyone to have a safe and fun Halloween, and a few simple precautions can make sure it’s a great and memorable night for your kids.
