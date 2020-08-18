COVID-19 has disrupted the routine immunization of children in Idaho and threatens them with a wave of vaccine-preventable illnesses in the future. It’s important that we take steps now to get them immunized.
When the first COVID-19 cases surfaced in mid-March, measures were put in place to limit its spread and to preserve the capacity of the healthcare system to deal with affected individuals. Many healthcare organizations postponed elective or non-essential procedures or visits. Since then, we have found that the number of regular health maintenance visits, where children would typically receive their routine immunizations against illnesses like the whooping cough and measles, has sharply decreased.
Immunization rates fell by as much as 20% and have not shown signs of recovery. If we do not change this trend, we could trade the new risks of COVID-19 for the proven consequences of vaccine preventable illnesses.
Many health organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization, have called for renewed attention to routine immunizations in children so that we can avoid a surge of vaccine-preventable illnesses in the future. Vaccines not only protect children from these deadly diseases, but also keep other children safe by greatly reducing the spread from child to child.
Over the years, there has been controversy over the safety of vaccines, but there has been no scientific or medical evidence found that a child is at risk from receiving vaccines. Some children may have slight reactions to a vaccine, but the important thing to remember is that the benefits of receiving these vaccines far outweigh any possible side effect.
To facilitate a return to normal immunizations, health systems have taken measures to keep children as healthy as possible. Only those children who are free of COVID-like symptoms are allowed inside their buildings. Masks are now required during visits to ensure that the patients stay as healthy as possible.
The number of people in the buildings has been limited to minimize further risk. All providers use masks and face shields to keep themselves and others safe.
Children can, and should, continue to receive their routine health maintenance visits and immunizations.
It is vital to a child’s health and community health. If you have questions about your child’s immunization status, please contact your provider. If you do not have a pediatrician, please find one. At Saint Alphonsus, you can call 208-367-DOCS to find a pediatrician close to you. Our team will answer your questions and help schedule appointments to bring your children’s immunizations up to date.
Despite all of the uncertainties of COVID-19, sometimes leaving us unsure of what we should do, we know this: routine immunizations are safe and effective and are vital to preserve the health of our children. When the solution to the COVID-19 pandemic comes, it will most likely be in the form of a vaccine. But until then, the time to immunize against vaccine-preventable illnesses is now.