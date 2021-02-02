Optimal wellness consists of many moving parts. These moving parts are often called “dimensions,” and they provide a full picture of health. The number of health dimensions is less agreed upon, as various theories argue that there are as few as five and as many as twelve. These health dimensions can include physical, emotional, social, intellectual, spiritual, occupational, environmental, and more. Regardless of the number, all theories agree that wellness is multidimensional and the health of each dimension affects the health of the others. One can work to influence these dimensions of health, both personally and within the community to affect others. University of Idaho Extension is offering the Community Wellness Volunteer program for youth (12+ years) and adults to gain knowledge on all aspects that influence health and gain confidence in how to make positive individual and community change.
The Community Wellness Volunteer program begins on Monday, Feb. 22 from 5:30-7:30 pm. Volunteers undergo a 7-week training with live, 2-hour classes (on Mondays) along with no more than 2 hours of online work each week. The live 2-hour class will be offered in-person and virtually via Zoom, depending on current COVID-19 recommendations and protocols. Following the training, both youth and adult volunteers will receive opportunities to become more involved in the community, encourage and help implement positive community health change, and educate others on the benefits of health at all dimensions. To register or for more information on the program or to have your health and nutrition questions answered, please contact Jackie Amende at 208-459-6003 or jamende@uidaho.edu. Visit the Canyon County Extension Website to learn about more community health programs: uidaho.edu/extension.