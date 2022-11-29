Williams-JD-5x7Print.jpg

Diabetes is one of the most common diseases worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, more than 422 million people suffer from diabetes. Diabetic polyneuropathy (DPN, or often just referred to as peripheral neuropathy or just neuropathy) is a complication of diabetes that can impair quality of life.

DPN is the most common form of peripheral neuropathy. It is the result of nerve damage, primarily to small nerve fibers as a result of high blood sugars and poor blood flow related to diabetes and other metabolic problems such as high cholesterol. It most commonly starts with and affects the feet and often will work its way up into the leg or hands. It can cause symptoms such as numbness, tingling, altered sensation to temperature and touch, and even loss of balance or coordination, which can lead to falls. Unfortunately, it very often progresses to frank pain that is often described as a burning sensation. The longer ne has had diabetes, the more likely they are to experience painful neuropathy.

