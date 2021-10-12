Healthy habits begin at a young age. Understanding and learning nutrition, physical activity, financial responsibility, and more are key pieces to building a healthy lifestyle. Teaching these concepts to children can be difficult. However, the younger kids are when they begin learning about the various components of healthy living, the more they will benefit throughout their lives.
Kids are naturally curious. This can be used as an advantage to start involving them into daily tasks, like cooking, grocery shopping, budgeting, gardening, physical activities, and more. It’s important to consider age-appropriate tasks. Typically, 3-4 years old is a good time to start involving youth in cooking tasks, like stirring different foods and sprinkling herbs and spices. When kids are 8-10 years old, it is a good time to start discussing money management and budgeting by including them in basic financial decisions, like observing items on sale at the store or saving money for desired expenses (vacations, college, etc.).
The best tool that parents and guardians can do to help teach their children about healthy living is to model it themselves. Kids look to their parents and guardians for how to behave and follow their lead. Ensuring that children see their adults filling their plates with healthy foods, practicing physical activity routines, and setting budgets and following them will allow children to know what the family expectations and norms are surrounding healthy living.
Are you looking for a weekly activity-based series where the whole family can learn about different healthy living topics? The University of Idaho Extension is offering a virtual activity series titled “U and I Together.” The program runs weekly on Tuesdays now through Dec. 7 from 4-4:30 p.m. Learn more about the series or about additional health, nutrition, and food safety programs by visiting the website: uidaho.edu. Contact us at 208-459-6003 or jamende@uidaho.edu with questions.
