Obesity is growing; America is growing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity in the United States has increased from 30% in 2000 to 42% in 2020. These are shocking numbers!

Our main goal at the Saint Alphonsus Metabolic and Bariatric Center is to help our patients navigate this growing world and inform them about the options that exist in the struggle against obesity. Anyone trying to lose weight has been confronted with a vast number of diets, plans, and programs. For most people, these work for a few months, and then the weight comes right back. We focus on the surgical treatment of obesity, which is the most effective weight loss intervention available. For some people who have not had success with their past attempts, surgery can be the best option.

