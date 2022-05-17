Two million brain cells die every minute during a stroke. Knowing the signs of stroke and getting immediate care is critical for preventing long term disability or even death.
May is Stroke Awareness month, and a good time to look at stroke symptoms, prevention and treatment. There are two types of strokes: Ischemic, when blood clots or other particles block the blood vessels to the brain, and hemorrhagic, when an artery in the brain leaks blood or ruptures. Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center has been designated as a certified stroke center of excellence since 2007, providing comprehensive care for patients suffering either kind of stroke.
Our stroke team is equally dedicated to educating the community about the signs and symptoms of stroke. If you, or a loved one, shows any of these symptoms, call 9-1-1 immediately and get to a stroke center:
• Sudden numbness or weakness of face, arm, or leg, especially on one side of the body
• Sudden confusion, trouble speaking or understanding speech
• Sudden trouble seeing in one or both eyes
• Sudden trouble walking, dizziness, loss of balance or coordination
• Sudden severe headache with no known cause
For evaluating another individual with possible stroke symptoms, use the F-A-S-T test. Knowing the warning signs of a stroke and taking quick action can save a life:
• F = Face Drooping – Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person’s smile uneven?
• A = Arm Weakness – Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
• S = Speech Difficulty – Is speech slurred?
• T = Time to call 911
In addition to knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke, it is equally important to know your risks for stroke and manage them to help prevent a stroke.
Through proactive measures:
• Control high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes
• Do not use tobacco
• Treat atrial fibrillation
• Maintain a healthy weight and exercise
• Treat sleep apnea
Saint Alphonsus recently expanded interventional stroke services at our Nampa Garrity hospital. Now, quality stroke care is closer to home for residents of Canyon County. Whether you live in Ada or Canyon County, a stroke center is not far away.
Dr. Lukas Clark, MD is a neurologist at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.