About 800,000 people a year in the United States suffer a stroke, and more than 140,000 of them will die from it. Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the country, and one person dies from stroke every 3.1 minutes. May is Stroke Awareness Month, and it’s a good time to look at what a stroke is, and how to prevent becoming a stroke victim.
A stroke is damage to the brain caused by either a blood clot blocking blood flow to the brain or a hemorrhage into the brain tissue.
There are visible signs that can tell you if someone has suffered a stroke. The earliest signs of stroke are often easily remembered with the acronym FAST:
F = Facial droop — does one side of the face droop or is it numb?
A = Arm — is there sudden arm or leg weakness?
S = Speech — is there a sudden change in speech?
T = Time — call 9-1-1 immediately, because Time is Brain.
Some people are more susceptible to strokes than others. The common risk factors include high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, atrial fibrillation, smoking and drug use. Eating well, exercising regularly, controlling blood sugar and taking blood thinners as directed by a physician, quitting tobacco use and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can go a long way to reducing the risk of a stroke.
Strokes can cause permanent damage, and many patients will be left with a disabling loss of the ability to communicate, walk, swallow or see. Timely treatment may be able to prevent much of this potential disability, which is why it is important to call emergency services right when a stroke occurs.
Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center is the region’s most advanced Level 1 Stroke Center as designated by the Idaho Time Sensitive Emergency (TSE) System. This signifies the hospital maintains a comprehensive stroke center staffed by a team of neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuro interventional radiologists, emergency physicians, nurses and technicians on duty 24/7, ready to treat and intervene as every minute matters.
We use the latest technology, like BiPlane rotational 3D imaging, to enable a neuroradiologist to guide a small catheter from the groin up to the brain to actively remove a blood clot that has lodged there. This can bring a complete recovery to many of our patients, especially if they come to the hospital quickly. If patients arrive early enough, before too much damage has been done, we can also give an IV medicine called tPA to dissolve the clot.
Researchers have found an increase in strokes due to blood clots and hemorrhages in patients with COVID-19, and staying safe from COVID by wearing a mask, keeping your social distance and getting vaccinated are great ways to protect yourself.
Strokes can happen to anyone, at any time. Besides the physical and emotional cost of a stroke to the victim and the victim’s family, there is a cost to society including medical costs, rehabilitation and lost productivity of between $40-$70 billion a year. Seek immediate medical help if you or someone you know may be suffering a stroke. Time really is brain, and a fast response can help a stroke victim survive and recover.