One unique side effect of COVID-19 is a condition familiar to Otolaryngology – Head and Neck surgeons (more commonly known as Ear, Nose & Throat physicians) — but the public has only recently become aware. It’s the loss of smell. And it’s more common than you may think.
Post viral smell loss, also known as olfactory dysfunction, has been treated by experts for decades. The pandemic has shed light on how smell loss can significantly impact a person’s quality of life. However, there are many causes of olfactory dysfunction, including sinus disease, trauma, toxin exposure, certain medications, radiation therapy, underlying systemic disorders, age, tumors, neurodegenerative disease and smoking. It is important to know when symptoms such as smell loss, a runny or blocked nose, are due to something other than allergies or a simple cold.
The paranasal sinuses are air-filled cavities connected to our nose that serve to humidify and filter the air we breathe, protect the face against trauma, aid in the resonance of our voice and play a role in immunological defense. There are four sinuses on each side of our body: inside the cheek, between the eyes, within the forehead and in the back of the nasal cavity. These sinus cavities are composed of intricate drainage pathways and are immediately adjacent to important nerves, your eyes and the brain, making it critical to address disease before it spreads to these important structures.
Olfactory dysfunction is a primary symptom of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), along with nasal congestion, facial pain and discolored mucus. CRS is one of the most common medical conditions worldwide, affecting 5-10% of the total population. CRS is an inflammatory process of the nasal cavity lining that subsequently causes blockage of the sinus cavities. While medical therapy can often be sufficient in treating CRS, some patients require surgical treatment as well, with the goal of opening the sinus cavities so that topical medication can work more effectively.
While rare, tumors originating from the olfactory nerves can also lead to smell loss. Tumors in the nose can mimic some of the same symptoms as allergies or sinusitis, such as nasal obstruction or recurrent infections, as well. Warning signs of a sinonasal mass include symptoms that are only on one side of the nose or face (or unilateral), vision or neurologic changes. Clear nasal drainage, or rhinorrhea, that is unilateral and tastes salty or metallic is concerning for a cerebrospinal fluid leak. Many of these rarer conditions originate from what we call the skull base, which is the bone that separates the nasal cavity from the brain. Technological advancements in the past few decades have allowed some of these disorders along the anterior skull base to be accessible entirely through the nostrils without scars or external incisions.
The diagnosis of sinonasal disease can be difficult because the nasal and sinus cavities are not visible from the outside, and many of the presenting symptoms are vague or overlap with other conditions. If you have had any of the above symptoms for more than 3-6 months or have persistent symptoms despite treatment by your primary care provider, it may be time to see a specialist. The only way to fully examine the inside of the nose is to use a camera, or nasal endoscope, which can easily be performed in any Otolaryngologist’s office. The endoscopic technique now plays a major role in the care of skull base disease, but it requires specialized training and collaboration with a neurosurgeon. Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center has established the first Endoscopic Skull Base Team in the region, dedicated to treating these conditions.