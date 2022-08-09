Zieba-Angella-5x7Print.jpg

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As a general pediatrician, I am frequently asked about vaccines. It is very reasonable for parents to ask questions about any medical recommendations for their children, as it’s a parent’s job to keep children safe. August is National Vaccine Awareness Month, and good time to answer common questions and concerns about vaccines.

I think the first thing parents need to know is how vaccines work. How do they confer immunity? We know that when a person recovers from an illness like chicken pox, polio, or whooping cough, they will not get sick with that same illness again. The human immune system learns to recognize the viruses or bacteria that cause illnesses. If challenged again in the future by the same germ the body can mount a protective response. The problem is that sometimes illnesses are fatal or debilitating. So, over the last 250 years, medical science has worked to prevent disease. Vaccines are either inactivated viruses or bacteria or partial components of viruses or bacteria that can be recognized by the human immune system so that the body can mount a protective response to those diseases. The purpose of vaccines is protection without illness. A concern I sometimes hear from parents is that vaccines in some way may weaken a child’s immune system. But, if we look at the science behind how vaccines work, vaccines work to strengthen the immune system.

Dr. Angella Zieba, MD is a Pediatrician at Saint Alphonsus Meridian Pediatrics.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments