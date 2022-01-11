Happy 2022! Many people make New Year’s resolutions to improve their health. Whether it’s to lose weight, get in shape to run a marathon, or getting healthy to be able to play with the grandkids, it’s a great time to think about health goals for the year ahead. However, change can be hard! Setting goals and sticking with them isn’t always easy. Here are a few tips for effectively setting and working toward health goals this year.
Tip 1: First, the most important step — pick a health goal. Choose something that is meaningful to you.
Tip 2: Break it down into small steps. It’s easier to tackle a small measurable goal than a broad general one. Be as specific as possible about the way you are going to do this. For example, if your goal is to lose weight, and you want to start with exercising more – pick a specific exercise or two that you want to start with and start slow.
Tip 3: Set the bar low. If you are not exercising right now, start with something that you feel is attainable, like walking for 15 minutes two days per week.
Tip 4: Set a short timeframe to follow up — like 2 weeks. “My goal is to walk for 15 minutes twice a week for the next 2 weeks.”
Tip 5: Get started! Set a start date and jump right in.
Tip 6: Stay motivated. Pick an accountability partner. Ask someone you care about to check in with you on how you are doing. Ask them to check in on you at whatever interval you prefer — like once a week. You can also write down your goals and make a checklist.
Tip 7: Reevaluate — After two weeks, see how you did. Did you meet your goal? If you did, great work! You can either keep the same routine or increase it — like walking for 15 minutes three times per week. If you didn’t meet your goal, no worries! Either continue the same routine for the next two weeks or lower the goal to make it more attainable.
Tip 8: Continue on! Readjust your plan and start with another two weeks.
Tip 9: Celebrate your successes. Even making small change is a big deal, so celebrate it.
Tip 10: If you didn’t meet your goal for the prior two weeks, don’t sweat it. But think about what barriers prevented you from reaching it. Then set your new objective and jump right back in.
It is never too late (or too early) to start working on yourself. Small changes done consistently turn into new habits. Good habits are what truly lead to meaningful change and move you closer toward achieving your health goals. Best of luck in the New Year. You got this!
Dr. Zachary Weiss, MD is a Family Practice doctor at Saint Alphonsus 12th Avenue Clinic in Nampa.