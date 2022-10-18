Support Local Journalism


We just completed Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s time to take stock of these diseases that the American Cancer Society estimates afflict more than 110,000 women annually and claim nearly 33,000 lives each year. The team at Saint Alphonsus treats all five types of gynecologic cancers: Ovarian, endometrial/uterine, cervical, vulvar and vaginal cancer.

Each cancer has its own warning signs or symptoms, and so it’s important to pay attention to your body to know what is normal for you, and what is not normal.

