We just completed Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month, and it’s time to take stock of these diseases that the American Cancer Society estimates afflict more than 110,000 women annually and claim nearly 33,000 lives each year. The team at Saint Alphonsus treats all five types of gynecologic cancers: Ovarian, endometrial/uterine, cervical, vulvar and vaginal cancer.
Each cancer has its own warning signs or symptoms, and so it’s important to pay attention to your body to know what is normal for you, and what is not normal.
Most of these cancers share common symptoms, which can include abnormal vaginal bleeding, feeling full too quickly or difficulty eating, bloating and abdominal or back and pelvic pain.
Endometrial cancer is the most common gynecologic cancer, and 80% of women will experience bleeding while 10% will have a purulent vaginal discharge. About 10% of women with endometrial cancer are asymptomatic.
Cancer of the ovary, the most lethal gynecologic cancer and the fifth-most common cause of cancer death in women, is hard to detect unless your doctor has a high index of suspicion of the disease. A doctor’s exam and screening are required to detect it as well as cancer of the cervix and of the vulva. This simple two-minute physical exam can save a life. If something doesn’t seem right, contact your primary care doctor.
We find the majority of these cancers in the menopausal state. For example, cancer in the endometrium, the most common cancer in the GYN tract, only 5% of the cases occur in women under 40. 75% occur in women over 50. For cancer in the ovary, the average age is 63. For cancer in the cervix, the majority of patients are split – younger and older. In younger women it’s driven by the HPV virus. But for vulvar cancer, it’s just the opposite. 50% of women who get cancer of the vulva are over age 70.
There are things women can do to lessen the risk of contracting one of these cancers.
The biggest driving force for endometrial cancer is estrogen caused by obesity. If a woman weighs 50 pounds over her ideal body weight, her lifetime risk of this cancer is 10 times higher than the baseline population. Unopposed estrogen and obesity can also increase the risk of ovarian cancer, while a woman’s genetics can also play a part. It’s helpful to know your family history of cervical cancer as well, as genetics can be a risk factor. Other risk factors include being exposed to the HPV virus, cigarette smoking, and anything else that lowers your immune response. HPV infection can also contribute to vulvar cancer.
At Saint Alphonsus, we provide multiple treatments for these various cancers. For cancer of the endometrium, the primary treatment is a hysterectomy with lymph nodes and then possibly post-operative radiation or chemotherapy. For ovarian cancer, surgical debulking followed by chemotherapy is the common treatment. Cervical and vulvar cancer can also be treated with surgery or radiation.
Your primary care provider is the first stop if you sense something is not right with your body. You may need a higher level of care, and in those cases a Gynecologic Oncologist can guide you through the best treatment options for your specific cancer and condition.
Dr. Patrick Connor, MD, is a Gynecologic Oncologist at Saint Alphonsus and sees patients in Boise, Nampa, Caldwell, Ontario and Baker City.