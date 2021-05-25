Deb Roman works as an integrative family physician in Boise and is actively involved in local and national initiatives to enhance physician health and well-being, promote health equity and cultivate compassion in healthcare. She co-wrote this article with her grandpa’s oldest son (and her dad), Jerry Sheinbach. Deb and her dad, who turned 90 last month, have worked together on many projects to enhance community health and have written essays together since Deb was a young girl.