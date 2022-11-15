Midthun-Lauren-8x10Print.jpg

In honor of lung cancer awareness month, let’s talk about the importance of screening! When caught at an early stage, lung cancer can often be cured with some combination of surgery, chemotherapy and/or radiation.

The National Cancer Institute reports an estimated 236,740 new cases of lung cancer diagnosed so far in 2022 with a total of 130,180 deaths. In Idaho, nearly 5,000 people were diagnosed with malignant cancer of the lungs and bronchus between 2014-2018 (the latest data available). During those same five years, more than 3,000 Idahoans died from lung cancer. Rural Idahoans are more likely to die from lung cancer than people living in urban areas. One theory for this is that there is a higher smoking rate and lower screening rates in rural areas. Research by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Project Filter and other organizations estimates the highest percentage of smokers in Idaho are in Elmore and Adams Counties.

