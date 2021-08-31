Exactly 120 years ago the Rockefeller Institute was founded by John D. Rockefeller as the first medical research institution in the US. Since that time, scientific research has been responsible for the cure and care of countless patients, preventing the scourge of diseases through vaccination, hygiene, diagnosis and treatments. Sadly, for the first time in more than a century, we are seeing the rise of a now preventable, deadly disease due to misinformation, division, and a distrust of the most formidable medical enterprise ever built and its millions of caregivers.
Today’s COVID statistics in Idaho, 970 new cases and 3 new deaths a day, 13% of patients testing positive, and nearly every hospital bed in the state full with a patient requiring urgent or critical care, are a tragic result of a pandemic of the unvaccinated that is out of control.
Saint Alphonsus Health System and providers across Idaho are available to all patients and families in need of medical care. However, while we are all operating under contingency conditions across the Northwest and most of the U.S., saturated with COVID patients superimposed upon cancer, heart attack, stroke, and a record number of other urgent medical conditions, the public must now be prepared for delays, queues and lack of access. Indeed, Saint Alphonsus hospitals have already paused non-urgent procedures and transferred patients across the region to get those in greatest need to the right place, with the right caregivers, at the right time. This urgent medical demand, system stress, and coordination is unprecedented and getting worse.
Preparing for the inability to reach a primary care physician by phone and long waits in Emergency Departments starts with preventing trauma and illness altogether and having medication and equipment at home to provide care outside a medical setting. If you don’t want to get COVID, get vaccinated, it prevents severe illness and death. And if you have a child that can’t get vaccinated, you can protect them by protecting yourself and keeping them away from other kids that don’t cover their faces.
Social events and public entertainment are the most notorious circumstances for super-spread of coronavirus. And with the highly contagious Delta variant infecting the young more severely and in larger numbers, it’s time again to avoid concerts and bars with unmasked patrons. It’s also time to respect your neighbors; if you won’t wear a mask and keep your distance then just stay away. If you get exposed to COVID or get the disease, then follow CDC guidelines and quarantine so you don’t give it to someone else.
Even among those who are vaccinated, we know that breakthrough COVID infections can occur. While you won’t end up in an ICU or die from SARS-CoV-2 if you’ve gotten the vaccine, you could still get sick and find it hard to get to a doctor. So if you won’t cancel the Labor Day backyard barbecue with your neighbors, then make sure you’ve got all the right equipment ready to ride it out at home in bed: ibuprofen, acetaminophen, decongestants, a pulse oximeter, blood pressure cuff, thermometer and lots of sports drink. I’d also test out the Saint Alphonsus Health System website and know how to access MyeVisit.org so you’re ready when you need guidance and support from one of our providers.