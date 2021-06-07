The transition into summer means longer days and warmer temperatures. Many of us will be spending more time outdoors enjoying the bounties our region has to offer. Outdoor activity can improve physical fitness, reduce stress, and connect with others. With all these great reasons to be outdoors, I want to bring attention to the risk of intense sun exposure and how that has links with a skin cancer called melanoma.
As a cancer specialist and member of a large healthcare team, we continuously work to find ways to prevent disease and improve treatments to ease the burden of suffering. Through an affiliation with Oregon Health and Sciences University Knight Cancer Institute, we performed a community needs assessment. This assessment helped us recognize melanoma as one of the top five cancers diagnosed in our region.
Let us start by recognizing those situations and individuals who are at risk of developing melanoma. Studies have found that long durations and intense exposures to UV (ultraviolet) energy from the sun and other sources, including tanning beds, can increase one’s risk for skin changes that can develop into melanoma. This can even start in childhood and adolescence.
Individuals with fair skin complexions or who tend to burn easily when out in the sun have a higher risk of skin cancer. Additionally, those with a family history of melanoma or those with a weakened immune system due to other medical conditions or treatments also have an increased risk of developing melanoma.
Now that we know who is at risk, there are some actions we can do to reduce our risk of skin cancer.
If possible, limit time outdoors between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. when the sun is most intense. Wear protective coverings with SPF-rated clothing including glasses, wide brim hats, long sleeves, and pants. If this is not an option, apply sunscreen with an SPF rating of at least 30. Apply sunscreen every two hours, or more often if you find yourself sweating or taking advantage of our many water activities.
Even with these precautions, you still may find a skin change you are concerned about. Mirrors or a partner may be helpful to check hard to see areas of your body. Try using the “ABCDE” of skin cancer as a guide when to contact your healthcare provider.
• Look for Asymmetry in the lesion.
• Border changes may be uneven or wavy edges.
• The Color of melanomas do not always appear black or dark brown, but they can also appear blue, red or even without pigment at all.
• The Diameter. Look for spots bigger than the width of a pencil eraser.
• Evolution. Anything that catches your eye or changes over time should be seen by your primary care doctor or dermatologist.
Like other cancers, if skin cancer is caught early, it can more easily be treated. A dermatologist or surgeon can remove the melanoma. In those cases where the melanoma has spread to other parts of the body and surgery isn’t the answer, there have been advances in immune therapy and other medicines can actually attack the cancer and help your body boost its immune response.
The best way to treat skin cancer is prevention. Get outdoors, enjoy wonderful Idaho summer activities, but be sure to care for your skin.