Unfortunately, living with smoke from wildfires has become a way of life for us in the Treasure Valley. This year, we’re seeing smoke earlier than normal. There is predicted to be a substantial increase in the number of days with smoke in the air, so it’s important that people who are at risk of respiratory illness take precautions to protect themselves and others from the effects of wildfire smoke.
The first thing to do is monitor the Air Quality Index (AQI). There are four main levels of air quality and they are color coded for reference: Good (green), Moderate (yellow), Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (orange) and Unhealthy (red). The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality monitors and posts real-time AQI data online at airquality.deq.idaho.gov.
The AQI measures several things, including ground-level ozone levels, particulate pollution, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide. The Environmental Protection Agency has established national ambient air quality standards for each pollutant to protect public health.
Fine particulate matter (PM less than 2.5 microns) in wildfire smoke adversely impacts human health.
When we see hazy skies and the AQI is at 51, that’s the Moderate range, and some people who are sensitive to air pollution will start feeling the impact. If you start coughing, sneezing, or producing phlegm, or if your chest starts to feel a little tight, that’s your body telling you that even if the AQI is moderate, maybe you shouldn’t be outside.
People who have chronic lung disease, asthma, COPD, interstitial lung disease, people with heart failure and cardiovascular conditions are now more at risk as our wildfire season starts earlier and lasts longer. Fine particulate matter can get inhaled into the deepest parts of the lungs and lead to exacerbations of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.
Besides those with medical conditions, the elderly and children are also especially susceptible to lung damage from breathing in smoke. There really is no “safe” level of exposure to particulate matter. When children inhale air outside, they are inhaling a higher percentage of air per pound of body weight than in an adult, and their lungs aren’t fully developed. This includes teenagers.
I’m often asked about children playing outside when the air quality deteriorates into the yellow category. That’s a judgement call. Should they go out and participate in a vigorous soccer practice? When someone takes part in vigorous exercise, most people breathe in and out of their mouth, bypassing our body’s natural protective mechanism in the upper airway — the nose and the back of the throat — that captures a lot of the particulate matter before it goes down into the lungs. My advice is to stay inside until the air quality improves.
If you experience a reaction to smoke or other pollutants, or are worried about the air quality, it’s best to take these steps:
• Stay indoors. If you must go out, limit the amount of time you’re outside, and restrict exertion if possible.
• Don’t vacuum the house — it can stir up particulates in the carpet and you may breathe them in.
• Keep your indoor air as clean as possible, so don’t burn any candles, check the filter(s) on your air conditioner and make sure your air conditioner is recirculating indoor air and not pulling air from the outside.
If you are in a high-risk group, or must work outside, wearing an N-95 mask can help protect you from the fine particulates in wildfire smoke. Note that dust masks and cloth masks that are used to slow the spread of COVID-19 offer little protection against smoke. They’re not able to catch the small particles in smoke that can harm your lungs.
Being smart and monitoring the AQI daily can help you get through the fire season. If you experience persistent symptoms, breathing difficulties or other conditions, consult your doctor.