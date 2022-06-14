June is Men’s Health Month, and a good time to remind men to check with their doctor for regular screenings and checkups. One such screen is for prostate cancer. Next to skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer among men in the United States. In some men, it grows slowly and is unlikely to cause serious problems. In others, the disease is very aggressive. But if detected early, prostate cancer is highly treatable, and most men will survive.
Prostate cancer begins when a series of gene mutations in the DNA of a prostate cell become abnormal. As the abnormal cells continue to accumulate, normal cells can die, and a tumor will form.
Early-stage prostate cancer usually doesn’t exhibit symptoms. In fact, most men don’t know they have prostate cancer until it is found during a regular medical exam. However, when unusual symptoms are noticed, it’s important to talk with your doctor.
These include:
- Difficulty urinating
- Urgent need to urinate
- Frequent urination, especially at night
- Burning or pain when urinating
- Inability to urinate or difficulty starting or stopping urine flow
- Blood in the urine or semen
While exact causes of prostate cancer have yet to be determined, it’s thought that most develop due to a combination of factors. Aging is one factor. From 2005 to 2009, the average age at diagnosis was 67, and per the American Cancer Society, 35% of all diagnosed patients were men between the ages of 65 and 74. Other risk factors include race, family history and obesity.
One of the best ways to detect prostate cancer is through early screening. Screening can find a cancer before it spreads. There are two tests that are commonly used to screen for prostate cancer:
A prostate-specific antigen test, also called a PSA (protein made by your prostate) blood test — this test looks for high levels of PSA in your blood.
Digital Rectal Examination (DRE), this is a prostate exam where a provider will look for lumps or anything unusual in your prostate.
Newer treatments are being developed, and improvements are being made among many standard prostate cancer treatment methods. Robotic and minimally invasive surgeries are showing quicker recovery times for patients, and new hormone therapy, targeted therapy, radiation, chemotherapy, and clinical trials are providing promising results.
It’s important to be proactive and talk with your doctor about your risk for prostate cancer. If you’re over 40 and haven’t discussed your risk level with your doctor or urologist, make an appointment.
Depending on your personal risk factors, you and your doctor can work together to create an action plan that works best for you, which may include a prostate cancer screening.