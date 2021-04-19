Nothing during my time in medical school, residency, or as a practicing physician prepared me for what the last 12 months have thrown at us. I’ve seen so much sadness and helplessness while we tried to control the COVID-19 virus. Our healthcare system was pushed to the brink, and until late last year there didn’t appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel. We now know that “light” is the COVID-19 vaccine.
I’ve also heard the false rumors around the COVID vaccine that I won’t repeat here because they’re simply not true and not worth the ink it would take to print them. Instead, let’s think of this as a conversation between you and your personal physician, sharing why she got the vaccine and what her knowledge, training and understanding of the science tell her about the safety and efficacy of this remarkable vaccine.
This vaccine was NOT rushed. The mRNA vaccine has been in development for more than 10 years. It was being developed for other strains of coronavirus but until COVID-19, it didn’t get the funding and focus because previous strains weren’t deadly like this one. This vaccine was already nearly fully developed when some of the greatest research minds stepped in to complete it.
The COVID-19 vaccine is one of the best studied vaccines. More than 73,000 people took part in two clinical trials, which is far more than other vaccine clinical trials. Side effects reported were very mild.
The extremely rare, more serious reactions were not due to the COVID vaccine itself, but a response from people prone to allergic reactions. A recent study found that out of 1,893,360 first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in December, there were only 21 cases of anaphylaxis after administration. That bears repeating: 21 out of almost 2 million and almost all those people previously had reactions to different vaccines.
By early April, 711 million doses of the COVID vaccine have already been administered and serious side effects continue to be extremely rare. But just as a precaution, people are observed for 15 to 30 minutes after the injection.
I’ve also heard concerns about infertility, but the research has proven this concern with the COVID-19 vaccine is completely unfounded. The beauty of mRNA vaccines, which some believe are the future of vaccines, is they are extremely targeted. Think of it as two people having one digit of their phone number be the same. You could not reach both people from one phone number, even though all the other numbers except that one are the same. Many women physicians and healthcare providers have gotten the vaccine while attempting to become pregnant, while pregnant in all stages of pregnancy, and while breast feeding because they’re confident in the vaccine’s safety.
I believe in the concept of vaccination, knowing how much suffering has come from diseases that are now preventable, such as polio and whooping cough. The rabies and tetanus vaccines have prevented an untold number of deaths.
The opportunity to receive the vaccine is now open to you, your loved ones and fellow Idahoans over the age of 16. I know I felt it is safe enough to get it myself and I also want to be able to tell friends and family what it is like. I have received both doses and had no side effects, outside of some mild muscle soreness in my arm at the site of injection. I want my family and friends to get it, too. A few mild side effects would be better than having someone I love contract COVID-19. Many of our neighbors who survived COVID are still suffering the effects of the disease weeks and months after their illness, and more than 2,000 Idahoans have died.
The exhaustion, frustration, and general helplessness I have felt as a doctor over the last year is tempered because of what science and technology have created for us. I know there remains part of this marathon still in front of us, but with this vaccine I feel like at least we have passed the start line. By staying focused and doing our part to protect ourselves and our neighbors, we will successfully reach the finish line together.