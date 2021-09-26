“But you’re not a doctor.” The patient was correct but didn’t understand what I am and how I could help her through her healthcare and pregnancy journey. I am a Certified Nurse Midwife.
This career field has been around since biblical times and people are still unsure of what we do. Midwifery has had to change as healthcare has changed.
When most people hear the term midwife, they think of individuals that only deliver babies in patient’s homes. This may be true for some midwives, but the Saint Alphonsus Midwifery Team does not. We are Certified Nurse Midwives. We are trained nurses and continue with our education to complete a master’s or doctorate degrees in Midwifery. We are independent providers with licenses in Idaho as Advanced Practice Nurses. This means that we can write prescriptions and are recognized by all insurers.
Our team is made up of seven Certified Nurse Midwives. We are a unique collaborative practice. We work as a team with our OB/GYN physicians, OB Hospitalists and Neonatologists in the Family Maternity Center, Maternal Fetal Medicine Specialists, Pelvic Floor Physical Therapists and Mental Health Counselors.
We start seeing females at puberty and continue through their lifespan. We see a variety of patients at different complexity levels. If we need to confer with a specialist, we have one readily available. We don’t perform surgery as the physicians do, but we are in the clinic more often and have more flexibility with our schedules to get you in sooner and have more acute visits available. We also First Assist with Cesarean Births so if you need an operative delivery, you can still have your midwife at your side assisting the surgeon. The entire OB/GYN team all follow ACOG (American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists) Guidelines, so expectations are similar even though we are all very individual.
Certified Nurse Midwives are known to reduce infant mortality rates, reduce need for interventions and inductions, higher satisfaction rates with quality of care, reduce risk of preterm births, reduce risk for having a cesarean delivery. Midwives believe in a mother’s body. We want to establish a relationship based on patient care by longer appts and focus on women centered care.
A lot of people think doulas and midwives are the same thing; doulas are not medical professionals. Rather, they are trained supporters who advocate for pregnant women and provide physical and emotional support.
During this last year, the Saint Alphonsus Midwives have had to learn how to better serve our patients to assist them through this difficult period of the pandemic. We are there to support them no matter what comes their way. We are there for the patients to educate and support them, so they can make confident decisions about their care. Midwife means “with women” this is our specialty.