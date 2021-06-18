There’s an old saying that only time a man goes to the doctor is when his mother, wife or girlfriend makes him go, and it is true that the biggest obstacle in providing health care to men is getting them into the office. Many men feel they only need to see a healthcare provider when something is wrong, but the fact is that the key to remaining healthy is regular checkups, even if you feel fine. June is Men’s Health Month, and it’s a great time to update your health assessment and meet with your doctor.
The purpose of a visit with your healthcare provider is to screen for common medical conditions, assess your risk of developing medical conditions, encourage a healthy lifestyle, and update your immunizations. These visits will give you the opportunity to get to know your provider and your provider to get to know you and together map out strategies to keep you healthy.
Your goal should be avoiding problems in the future. It is best to detect conditions before they become symptomatic. For example, high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and high cholesterol can remain asymptomatic and undetected for years while putting you at risk for heart attack or stroke, yet they are easily detected with regular blood pressure checks and simple blood tests.
Many diseases, including cancers, may be far advanced before you would ever have symptoms. On the other hand, certain diseases, including colon cancer, are even preventable with timely screening and intervention.
We tend to approach men’s health issues based on age, specifically three age groups —18-39, 40-64, and 65 and above. Many recommendations are common to all three age groups and are as follows (frequency varies by age and risk):
• History and Physical (weight and BMI; diet and exercise; alcohol, tobacco, and drug use; safety)
• Family history review
• Social history review
• Medication review (includes supplements)
• Blood pressure screening
• Cholesterol screening
• Diabetes screening
• Assessment of cardiac risk factors
• Depression screening
• Hepatitis C screening
• Immunization update
• Skin exam
• Dental exams
• Eye exams
More specific to men age 18-39:
• Immunizations (Tdap, varicella, influenza, MMR, HPV, COVID-19)
• Colorectal cancer screening if high risk
More specific to men age 40-64:
• Colorectal cancer screening (age 45-75 and shared decision making)
• Prostate cancer screening (age 55-70 and shared decision making)
• Lung cancer screening (age 50-80, 20 or more pack years of smoking, currently smoking or quit within 15 years)
• Immunizations (shingles, influenza, Tdap, COVID-19)
• Osteoporosis screening if high risk
More specific to men age 65 and older:
• Colorectal cancer screening (age 45-75; beyond 76 discuss with provider)
• Prostate cancer screening (age 55-70 and shared decision making)
• Lung cancer screening (age 50-80, 20 or more pack-years smoking, currently smoking or quit within last 15 years)
• Abdominal aortic aneurysm screening (age 65-75 with smoking history)
• Osteoporosis screening if high risk or over age 70 (especially with fall risk)
• Hearing test if symptoms of hearing loss
• Immunizations (pneumonia vaccine above age 65, influenza, COVID-19, Tdap, shingles)
Remember, these recommendations can vary depending on your personal history and risk.
Health data, technology, and recommendations are ever evolving and changing. Seeing your health care provider on a regular basis is the single best step you can take to keep current on the latest recommendations and stay on a healthy course.