Years ago, a client I was seeing reported significant symptoms and changes in mood during the cloudy winter months. She described being typically “happy and balanced,” so she was confused when she did not want to get out of bed in the morning.
It’s estimated that 5% of the population is diagnosed with Seasonal Pattern Depression or Seasonal Affective Disorder and up to 30% of people experience a mood shift when the winter months set in. Shorter days, staying inside because of the cold and inversion conditions contribute to what many call the “Winter Blues.” Most common symptoms include:
• feeling sad or having a depressed mood
• loss of interest in pleasurable activities once enjoyed
• changes in appetite or sleep
• loss of energy and increased fatigue
• feeling worthless or guilty
• difficulty concentrating
• increase in purposeless activities
• potential thoughts of death or suicide
Most healthcare providers recommend that a person with Seasonal Depression get daily exercise, fresh air, sunlight (vitamin D), eat healthy, and avoid alcohol. While symptoms generally improve with the change of the season, counseling, light therapy and antidepressant medications can assist with improving symptoms more quickly.
There is a simple coping tool that you can use today. Take out a piece of paper and write at the top “My Recipe for Managing my Well-being.” Use vertical or horizontal columns labelled “Daily recipe,” “Weekly Recipe,” or “Monthly Recipe.” You can use words, pictures or even audio recordings of your recipes, depending on your learning style. If you are a task-oriented person, it could be your daily check-off list. If you are a process person, you could create a story of your recipe needs to help you remember it.
Example of daily “ingredients” might include:
• verbalizing or writing gratitude statements — What you are thankful for
• including adequate servings of fruits and vegetables in your diet
• spending a minimum of 5-10 minutes outside
• implementing some form of exercise (could be a household cleaning task)
• sitting alone — meditating, reading the paper, drinking a cup of coffee or something that helps you feel grounded or in a routine
• talking to your spouse, a friend or family member about your day and/or feelings
Examples of weekly “ingredients” might include:
• some form of social activity with family or friends — game, date-night, day trip, sports
• personal growth activity — attend a seminar or read a book
• self-care/confidence building activity — massage, haircut, new outfit
• for the task-oriented person — write down a weekly to-do list (helps to feel productive and motivated)
• have a social media-free day without any form of social media
And monthly “ingredients” might include:
• scheduling a day trip
• researching a vacation
• scheduling a vacation (could even be a staycation)
• Listing something to look forward to — giving a sense of optimism or hope
Routine and consistency create a sense of security and well-being. Try to implement your recipe and include all the ingredients for on-going balance and mood maintenance. If you start to notice your symptoms escalating, go back and assess which ingredients are missing.
If you feel your depression is severe or you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, call your healthcare provider immediately or seek help at the nearest emergency room. Or you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).