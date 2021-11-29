The holiday season is always full of anticipation and viewed as a joyful time. But as we all know, reality can look less like a Hallmark movie and more like a Black Friday shopping adventure. To help manage holiday stressors, both positive and negative, you can use the practice of mindfulness.
Mindfulness is being aware of your own feelings and thoughts in a non-judgmental way and it allows us to recognize what we are feeling, be present in each moment, and enjoy the simple happiness of the holidays while setting aside things that are out of our control. Research indicates mindfulness can lead to decreased stress and more awareness of our own desires and what makes us happy.
Some easy ways to incorporate mindfulness into our holiday season this year are:
• Being aware of your own thoughts and feelings without any judgement. For example, what are your expectations for yourself during the holidays? Often, we have too many expectations and this can lead to stress of being “imperfect” and not able to complete all our unrealistic tasks. Writing a list of the top five things we want for the holiday season can help us narrow down our own thoughts and allow us to simplify. Allow yourself to be okay doing the five things most important to you and don’t judge yourself for letting the other things go for this year.
• Use mindfulness to be present in the most important moments. We’ve all been to a concert where we or others are so busy using phones to record that we forget to really listen to the music! A simple way to be more present and mindful is to use your five senses to really enjoy and take in your holiday festivities. See, hear, touch, smell, and taste things to become more mindful of your surroundings this holiday season. Sit and listen to the chatter of children or the holiday music in the background. Smell the turkey in the oven or the scent of the pine tree you just cut down. Feel the cool, crisp air while sledding with the kids or the soft touch of your grandmother’s hand. Taste and truly enjoy those Christmas candies or other holiday food traditions. Watch your loved ones play that annual family football game or really see the intricate details of the homemade blanket sometime made you. By being mindful and using your senses, you will be able to simplify and truly enjoy special holiday moments.
• Keeping a gratitude journal is another way to manage stress during the holiday season. It allows you to recognize things you are grateful for rather than focusing on all the things you are worrying about. It encourages us to refocus on things we are enjoying and recognize the things we have been able to accomplish rather than focusing on all the things we believe we should do.
• Lastly, mindfulness for our own physical health can help us enjoy the holidays. Getting adequate sleep of 8-10 hours will decrease anxiety. A short walk of 15-30 minutes outside has been proven to help mood. And eating some healthy food will give our bodies necessary energy to accomplish the things we need to do during the busy days of the holiday season.
Using mindfulness to narrow down what is important to us can simplify our holiday season and help decrease the stress we feel. Happy Holidays.