As we head into the warmer months, it’s important to remember the potential dangers of the sun’s UV rays. Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer but also one of the most preventable. By raising awareness and taking preventative measures, we can significantly reduce the number of cases of skin cancer.
Skin cancer occurs when skin cell growth is abnormal, usually caused by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or tanning beds. There are three main types of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. While basal and squamous cell carcinomas are less dangerous and usually treatable, melanoma can be more aggressive and spread quickly to other body parts.
It’s important to note that skin cancer can affect anyone, regardless of skin color. However, those with fair skin, freckles, light hair, and blue or green eyes are at a higher risk. Additionally, those who spend a lot of time in the sun, have a history of sunburns, or have a family history of skin cancer are also at a higher risk.
What can you do to prevent skin cancer? Here are some tips:
Use sunscreen: Apply sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30 at least 15 minutes before going outside and reapply every two hours. Make sure to cover all exposed areas of skin, including your face, ears, neck, and hands.
Wear protective clothing: Choose clothing that covers your arms and legs and wear a hat with a brim that shades your face, ears, and neck.
Seek shade: Stay in the shade during peak sun hours, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Avoid tanning beds: Tanning beds are just as harmful as the sun, if not more so. Avoid them altogether.
Check your skin regularly: Perform self-exams at least once a month to check for any new or changing moles or spots on your skin. If you notice anything suspicious, see a dermatologist right away.
By following these tips and spreading awareness about skin cancer, we can all work together to reduce the number of cases and keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. Remember, prevention is key!
Karl Schultheiss, MD is a Medical Oncologist at the Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute