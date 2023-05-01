Dr. Karl Schultheiss

As we head into the warmer months, it’s important to remember the potential dangers of the sun’s UV rays. Skin cancer is one of the most common types of cancer but also one of the most preventable. By raising awareness and taking preventative measures, we can significantly reduce the number of cases of skin cancer.

Skin cancer occurs when skin cell growth is abnormal, usually caused by exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or tanning beds. There are three main types of skin cancer: basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma. While basal and squamous cell carcinomas are less dangerous and usually treatable, melanoma can be more aggressive and spread quickly to other body parts.

Karl Schultheiss, MD is a Medical Oncologist at the Saint Alphonsus Cancer Institute

