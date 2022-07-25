As the Treasure Valley population grows and ages, joint replacement surgery to treat hip and knee pain is becoming more common.
The best candidates for joint replacement are people with severe arthritis of the hip or the knee, usually caused by a condition called osteoarthritis. There are other conditions, including inflammatory arthritis, sometimes known as rheumatoid arthritis, and post traumatic arthritis that can also necessitate joint replacement. If a patient experiences pain that limits their daily activities, they are also potential joint replacement recipients.
Age and genetics are the top risk factors for developing osteoarthritis. Excess weight can compound both the symptoms and the progression of osteoarthritis.
Technology has evolved and improved joint replacement surgery. The most advancements have been in the durability of components we use. The plastics now utilized for hips and knees is more durable and lasts longer. Many of my patients are coming in for revision surgery to replace components implanted over 20 years ago. A small fraction of surgeries we do today require replacement due to component failure.
Another advancement in joint replacement surgery is not necessarily technical; but it’s a change in the way we care for patients. We’ve learned a lot in recent years about how a complete team can improve outcomes. This team includes anesthesiologist, nurses and physical therapists all working together. Pain management techniques have also evolved to where we’re
using multiple different medications and anesthetic strategies to reduce post-surgical pain and avoiding using opioid medications. These new approaches have allowed us to help people recover much faster for replacement surgery, and 80% of our patients are going home the same day.
If you are experiencing knee or hip pain, a good place to start your treatment program is with your primary care provider, however, we also accept self-referrals at our office. Most primary care providers are trained in identifying, diagnosing, and starting the initial non-operative treatment of hip and knee osteoarthritis. A simple X-ray, history, and exam are all I need to make a diagnosis and evaluate a patient’s need.
Not everyone will need surgery. We also offer non-surgical treatment, in what we like to call a “ladder of therapy.” It starts with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory over-the-counter medications. I also tell my patients to maintain as much regular activity as possible – walking, using an exercise bike or elliptical machine will not worsen arthritis or damage joints and may even make the joints feel better. We also prescribe physical therapy for patients with mild hip or knee arthritis. In some cases, we’ll consider injections and the use of braces for support and pain relief.
If those treatments don’t provide relief and reduce the constant pain, then we can look at joint replacement surgery. The equipment, technology and methods of addressing these problems have improved over the past decade, allowing joint replacement patients to live pain-free and enjoy an enhanced quality of life.
Dr. Taylor Lara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgeon at the Saint Alphonsus Joint Preservation & Reconstruction Clinic in Boise.