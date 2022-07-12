As temperatures rise during the summer months, so do visits to the Saint Alphonsus Emergency Department. However, with proper precautions, most heat illnesses can be prevented. The most important things you can do to prevent heat illnesses are to stay hydrated and limit your time in the sun.
The American College of Emergency Physicians estimates about 400 deaths and thousands of emergency department visits each year are caused by heat illnesses. Without taking proper precautions, your body temperature can rise to dangerous levels, and you may develop a heat illness. While infants and people 65 and older are most at risk for a heat related illness, it can affect anyone, even exercise enthusiasts who spend a lot of time outdoors.
What you can do to prevent a heat illness:
• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing
• Rest frequently and seek shade when possible
• Avoid exercise or strenuous physical activity outside during hot or humid weather
• Drink plenty of fluids every day, before, during, and after physical activity
• Be especially careful to avoid overheating if you are taking medications that impair heat regulation, or if you are overweight or elderly
• Be careful of hot cars in the summer, always allow the car to cool off before getting in
Before heading outdoors, it’s important to know the difference between the types of heat illnesses. Treating the illness properly could save your life.
Heat-related illnesses:
• Heatstroke — a life-threatening illness in which body temperature may rise above 106° F in minutes; symptoms include elevated body temperature, dry skin, confusion
• Heat exhaustion — an illness that can precede heatstroke; symptoms include headache, heavy sweating, lightheadedness, a fast weak pulse
• Heat cramps — muscle pains or spasms that happen during heavy exercise
• Heat rash — skin irritation from excessive sweating
If you think you’re experiencing heat exhaustion, you need to stop activity and rest. Move to a cooler place. Drink cool water or sports drinks and use cold compresses. Remove tight or extra clothing. It’s important to cool your body down immediately.
A heat stroke is different and requires immediate medical attention. Someone experiencing heat stroke may have a headache, confusion, no sweating, rapid heart rate, nausea or vomiting and may lose consciousness.
If a heat stroke is suspected, it is vital to take the following steps:
• Call 911 immediately
• Move the person to a cooler place
• Use cold compresses to get their temperature down
• Do not give them fluids if they are unresponsive
If you or a loved one are developing symptoms of a heat-related illness and you’re not sure what do to, call your primary care physician. If the person shows signs of shock (bluish lips and fingernails and decreased alertness), starts having seizures, or loses consciousness, call 911.