As schools begin the new year, hundreds of high school athletes are also beginning their seasons. Some are practicing in small groups, and some teams are already playing games. For many, a long spring and summer of inactivity due to COVID-19 means they need to be careful when returning to practice and games.
Quarantining has thrown off most kids’ normal routines. Most high school athletes are active year-round; they go from summer to fall, and they don’t miss a beat with their physical fitness. But due to COVID-19 restrictions, many of these teenagers have been more sedentary than normal since their seasons shut down in the spring.
After a long layoff, and these athletes all of a sudden get the green light to go play soccer, football, or whatever sport they play, parents and coaches need to recognize that their physical fitness level has taken a step back. Asking them to resume their normal activities and do what they used to do in terms of number of hours of practice, games and workouts is not advised — we need to recognize that to reduce injuries, those initial hours of physical activity need to be reduced.
My suggestion would be that we have an opportunity for them to gradually return to their activity level over a period of four to six weeks, and so we need to make sure that when they go out for the first practice they’re not being pushed as hard as before. Their bodies have just not been able to maintain that level of stress, and it’s going to take a little bit of time to get used to that.
If they rush back into physical activity, they’re not going to have as an enjoyable time as normal, and as parents and coaches we’re going to be frustrated. And more importantly, the athletes will be more prone to injuries.
We know that kids at this age are developing rapidly, and their bone growth is moving forward at a high rate. If they jump right back into strenuous activity and put too much stress on their bodies, we’re going to see stress fractures, stress injuries and other stress reactions.
Those types of injuries can be difficult to diagnose, and treatment can be prolonged. A stress injury can sideline an athlete for quite a bit of time. To avoid those stress injuries, we advise the athletes to gradually allow their bodies to build up tolerance to stress.
Additionally, with de-conditioning, the musculature, our proprioception — the way that we recognize where we’re at in space — can be altered, so certainly knee injuries, ankle injuries and shoulder injuries are going to be more common if we don’t take those proper steps.
Some athletes have spent the spring and summer training and working out, in preparation for resumption of their sports this fall. For athletes who haven’t, or couldn’t, do sport-specific training, the important thing was to get outside and be active. And hopefully their parents got outside with them, as well and improved their physical fitness.
When games do resume, and I hope they will soon, I want to remind everyone to maintain physical distancing as best as you can, wash your hands frequently, and follow the health guidelines. The fact of the matter is, when we get a green light to go back to some form of sport or physical activity, we still need to make modifications. As a coach or parent, I would encourage my team to not give hugs or high-fives and limit physical interaction.