Rory Ramsey

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On Sunday the clocks go back one hour, and we go from daylight saving time to standard time. It gets lighter in the morning and darker in the evening. And it means we get an extra hour of sleep Saturday night.

That extra sleep sounds great (and it is!), but this change also alters our body’s rhythm and can make it harder to fall asleep over the next few days. For some people this can lead to less sleep overall and make them miserable. How? And what can we do about it?

Dr. Rory Ramsey, MD is a sleep medicine provider at Saint Alphonsus

Recommended for you

Load comments