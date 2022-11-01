On Sunday the clocks go back one hour, and we go from daylight saving time to standard time. It gets lighter in the morning and darker in the evening. And it means we get an extra hour of sleep Saturday night.
That extra sleep sounds great (and it is!), but this change also alters our body’s rhythm and can make it harder to fall asleep over the next few days. For some people this can lead to less sleep overall and make them miserable. How? And what can we do about it?
Our ability to fall asleep depends on two things: sleepiness from being awake for 16 hours and sleepiness induced by the body’s approximately 24-hour rhythm of hormones. Hormones go up and down at different times of the day and these changes translate into different levels of alertness and sleepiness during the day. It is why we are usually at our most alert in the morning, sleepier in the early afternoon (it’s not because you ate!), find it hard to nap at 5 pm and why we fall asleep at night. Usually, we have a close alignment between when we go to sleep and hormonal production favoring sleep. This hour change induces a slight disconnect between these two. It is this disconnect that can make falling asleep harder, wake us up more at night and wake us up earlier.
What can we do about it? Well, the good news is that our bodies are wonderfully adapted to make this change. That is why we all eventually get used to it. It’s just that it takes a few days.
Here’s a list of things that can help us make this process more seamless.
Try to have healthier sleep habits overall. We are a sleep-deprived society and that is what makes this relatively small time change worse. Have a routine and no electronics an hour before bed!
Take advantage of that extra hour of sleep!
Before the time change, go to bed and wake up 15-30 minutes later for a couple of days. The coming time change is effectively making us go to bed an hour later and that’s what we are trying to get our bodies used to.
After the time change, go to bed 15-30 minutes earlier for a couple of days. This will also help your body adjust to the new time change more gradually.
Regular schedule for eating and exercising. This will also help adjust to the new time change. Avoid drinking caffeine too close to bedtime.
It will take five to seven days for your body to adapt to the change in daylight and on the clock. It happens every year, and a little advance planning can help you perform at your best and avoid feeling tired.
Dr. Rory Ramsey, MD is a sleep medicine provider at Saint Alphonsus