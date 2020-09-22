Our community has faced many hurdles this year because of COVID-19 and now we are staring down what may be one of the more difficult challenges yet: helping our children through the start of the new school year.
The conversations in recent weeks have been dominated by the decisions over whether to send our children back to school in-person, virtually or some combination of the two. No matter your family’s choice, there are some general ways we can all empower children as we navigate a successful transition back-to-school.
Change and uncertainty are already difficult circumstances for kids. Now, with some children starting the school year virtually, the family adjustment to the virtual schooling environment will be a continuous, ever evolving journey with its own challenges. Parents need to model to our children that while there will be unexpected situations that arise throughout the fall, those detours don’t have to always be seen as negative.
Change can also be an opportunity for joy, hope and growth.
Anger, anxiety, fear and resentment around whatever form education takes this year, whether in-person or online, are valid emotions. Where they can be unhelpful is when those emotions limit whatever hopeful possibilities and joy we associated with the start of the new school year. Parents, our children often pick up on any negative emotions we exhibit and can internalize them in ways that are not helpful for learning or adjustment. As much as we tell or children to hope for the best, parents also must avoid thinking the worst and embrace a tranquility of mind that embraces possibilities, not peril.
Kids are often more resilient than adults, but that does not mean some children won’t struggle with the school transition, both at the start of the school year and if safety concerns cause the schools to be closed again later.
That’s why it’s important to have regular check-ins with our children to help us better understand what they need from us to be able to empower our kids to be successful in any type of learning environment. Ask your kids what they look forward to in school, and what causes them anxiety and fear.
It is perfectly acceptable as parents to honestly discuss with our older children what we know and what we don’t know about COVID, and to stress that information about COVID can change week-to-week. A great opportunity for those conversations to occur can be during regularly scheduled physical activities that families can do together. This is especially important right now, as children aren’t able to take part in physical education or after school sports like they would in an in-person school setting.
Right now, there is no ideal option for families when choosing the appropriate setting for our children’s education. All we can do as a community is help our children in the best way we know, using the information we have, and to help them discover their potential to successfully face any challenge life may send their way.