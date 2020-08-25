As our community struggles with the realities of sickness and death related to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are people that it is important to check in on to make sure they’re doing OK through this: children.
Grief is a hard enough topic to tackle for adults, but when children are involved bereavement is even more complex. That’s why it’s so critical for parents and caregivers to help children have the right skills to cope with their grief.
We must first understand grief is a normal adaptive response to the death and departure of a loved one, and children do grieve differently than adults. To help a child who is grieving, here are four techniques:
Re-establish Security and Safety. Providing a sense of security creates a safe environment to cope in the healthiest way possible. In grief, children may experience a variety of mood fluctuations and feelings and need emotional security to process and make sense of them. Normalizing depressed, guilty, anxious or angry feelings for the surviving loved one is of primary importance. Catharsis of emotions, or the process of releasing emotional connections therein providing relief from repressed and unexpressed emotions, is very important when helping kids cope. Children don’t always know what they are feeling and engage behaviors to communicate as opposed to verbal skills. As parents and guides, we must help navigate and explore their emotional world, which can be scary, uncertain and confusing. It is important we help children understand emotions associated with loss, such as feelings of emptiness, loss, anger, sadness, confusion, disconnection, loneliness and many other feelings that arise with the death of a loved one.
Restore Routines: We know when children have a sense of predictability and routine, they thrive. Domains of family dynamics include rituals that ensure they can feel a sense of control and understanding. If there is a change in the routine, narrate that for the child, and prepare them for the change. Communication about change can impact them in a positive way and help promote the idea their caregiver is tuned in to their needs, wants and desires. If you are not able to provide it as a caregiver, rely on your support system for the sense of stability. We want to reinforce the idea it is important to grieve the loved one, and at the same time help the child understand there are roles and responsibilities with life that must go on.
Affirming and Maintaining Boundaries. Children express how they are feeling in divergent ways. This can come down to personality and developmental age. Maintain boundaries and expectations for the child, even if things occur like changes in sleeping, eating, social withdrawal, behavioral outbursts or increased risk-taking. Create and maintain expectations to let them know the environment is unchanging in the time of a dynamic crisis. This allows them to find comfort in the familiar. It is important to allow them to grieve in their own way as there is no “right” way to grieve, and encourage this point, specifically with teens. Restricting this choice could lead to further rebellion.
Adapting to New Roles: When a death occurs, there may be a profound disruption because of the loss and a change on one aspect affects all others. As the loss is navigated, share and speak about the impact the change of the loss has had on the dynamics of the life and family structure. Role shifts may include grandparents becoming the parent, the parent may be a single parent, or it may mean that holidays can no longer occur at Grandma’s. Children often don’t understand the loved one won’t be returning or the role shift. Verbalizing the change and modeling new role relationships in addition to talking about the person who died are helpful.
Many people are unsure and ask “What can I do?” when a loved one dies. By following the adaptive tasks, you are able to guide children into their own experience of bereavement and mourning. We can become partners in the grief process and create new, supportive ways to deal with death. Over time, with the help of personally meaningful cognitive reappraisals and genuine support from close, caring others, most are able to rebuild their world.