As the temperatures begin to drop and everyone starts to increase time indoors, the risk of becoming sick rises. Doing everything within your control to help support your immune system amid cold and flu season, along with the current COVID-19 pandemic, is of the utmost importance. Many factors can impact your immune system, including the foods we eat. Below you will find a few food and nutrition tips to help keep you and your family healthy.
Prebiotics, probiotics, antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin D, and zinc are the biggest nutrition contributors to help support your immune system. Prebiotics help feed the healthy bacteria in the gut.
They can be found in our fibrous, plant-based foods, like garlic, onions, leeks, asparagus, whole grains (especially oats), and bananas to name a few. As for probiotics, those are live bacteria and yeasts that help to maintain the good bacteria within the body. Sources of probiotics are fermented foods which include yogurt, sour cream, pickles, sauerkraut, sourdough bread, kimchi, and kombucha.
Moving along to antioxidants, these are substances that fight off free radicals in the body. Free radicals are harmful compounds that can cause damage to cells and the body over time. Antioxidants can be found in berries, tea, whole grains, lean and red meats, along with a wide variety of other fruits, vegetables and other foods. Vitamin C is also considered an antioxidant. A few sources of vitamin C include kiwi, oranges, broccoli, spinach, and strawberries.
Vitamin D is linked to immune protection and some antimicrobial properties; sources include oily fish, cheese, egg yolks, and some fortified foods like milk, cereal, and orange juice. Zinc is considered an antioxidant and is a mineral that can increase the body’s production of white blood cells. This can help protect the body from microbial invaders. Zinc can be found in foods like seafood, lean meats, milk, beans, and nuts among other options.
Consuming a healthful diet filled with a variety of plant-based foods, with an assortment of colors, can help you to support your immune system. For more information on health, nutrition, and food safety, contact the Canyon County Extension Office at 208-459-6003 or jamende@uidaho.edu.
Reviewed by Jackie Amende, MS, RDN, LD, FCS Extension Educator.