While this year’s influenza season across the country and here in Idaho has been relatively mild, we are still very much in the middle of flu season and there are still at least three months to go.
We usually see flu in the cold weather months — from the first of October through the end of March. The peak of the influenza season is January through February.
To get some idea of how mild the current flu season is, 716 people sought treatment for the flu from a Saint Alphonsus Medical Group clinic from October through December in 2019. This flu season, only 19 cases came through our doors. While we haven’t hit the peak of the flu season, indications from the Southern Hemisphere suggest that we will also continue to enjoy a mild season. Australia and New Zealand reported nearly no flu cases during their seasons, which occur during our summer months. While it’s difficult to project the flu’s severity based on these results, the Northern Hemisphere tends to mirror the flu season of our southern neighbors.
What do doctors and infectious disease experts attribute the dramatic decline in flu cases? COVID-19. It seems strange, but when you consider the similarities between the types of illnesses, the decline in flu makes sense.
Both the COVID-19 virus and the influenza virus are spread in almost an identical method — the respiratory route. The precautions that we take to protect us from COVID are the same kinds of precautions that will protect us from influenza. Also note that the influenza virus does not spread from person to person as easily as the virus causing COVID-19.
More and more people are wearing masks, maintaining physical distancing, avoiding large groups and frequently washing their hands to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These are the same steps that you can do to inhibit spread of the flu virus.
The flu in adults has very specific symptoms: body aches, headaches, fever, chills and fatigue.
Those can be the exact same symptoms of COVID. Conversely, one might have COVID with just a sore throat or a runny nose. So it’s incumbent upon all of us, especially this season, when we feel sick, we distance ourselves from others, we wash our hands, and we wear our face masks, because it could be as simple as a common cold or as serious as COVID or influenza.
Widespread flu outbreaks can overwhelm healthcare facilities and hospitals; with the number of COVID-19 cases in Idaho, hospital capacity is stretched to the limit. Anything that helps reduce flu cases helps alleviate the burden on the health system. About 23 people die from the flu in Idaho each year. Already, we’ve seen 1,500 Idahoans die from COVID-19.
There’s another simple way to protect yourself against the flu, or significantly decrease the severity of the illness if you catch the virus: Get a flu shot. We will give flu shots into April and vaccinating yourself against the flu is highly recommended. While the COVID-19 vaccine is just being rolled out and is not widely available to the public at this time, the flu vaccine is available at nearly every clinic, doctor’s office and pharmacy.
So, remember these simple steps to prevent the flu and COVID-19: Wear a mask, wash your hands, maintain physical distance and avoid large gatherings. Get a flu shot and when it’s available, a COVID-19 vaccine.