...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Temperatures 97 to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight Monday night to midnight MDT Wednesday
night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Atrial fibrillation, also known as A Fib or AF, is defined as an irregular heartbeat that can lead to various heart-related complications such as blood clots, stroke, and heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are currently 6 million patients in the U.S. diagnosed with A Fib and that number is expected to grow to more than 7 million by 2035. September is National Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month, a time to recognize symptoms and learn about treatment options.
Even though A Fib is the most common heart arrhythmia, many healthcare disparities and pre-existing conditions exist that put certain populations at a higher risk of complications. The most common symptom is a quivering or fluttering heartbeat, caused by the abnormal firing of electrical impulses leading to the atria (the top chambers in the heart) to quiver.
The most common type of treatment for A Fib is drug therapy, which includes taking medications to control the heart’s rhythm and rate and/or blood-thinning medication to prevent blood clots from forming and reduce stroke risk. Nearly half of patients with A Fib still experienced symptoms while taking their medication and want something that would help improve their quality of life.
When that is the case, the best course of action is to see a cardiac electrophysiologist. An electrophysiologist is a cardiologist with extensive training in heart arrhythmias and the electrical activities of the heart. Electrophysiologists specializes in the diagnosis, management, and treatment of heart arrhythmias, including catheter ablation. Catheter ablation is a procedure which targets the areas of the heart generating faulty electrical pulses that cause a rapid heartbeat or A Fib. By neutralizing and blocking these areas, the pulses are controlled, and a normal heartbeat returns.
Catheter ablation can improve quality of life and allow patients to get back to doing the things they love. Most patients who receive catheter ablation treatment experience a long-term reduction in both the number of episodes of arrhythmia and the severity of symptoms and many achieve a permanent return to normal heart rhythm. As with any medical treatment, however, catheter ablation has potential rare risks. The success of this procedure depends on many factors, including a person’s physical condition and ability to tolerate the procedure. This is why it’s important for patients to have open discussions with their physicians and carefully select them based on their skill and experience.