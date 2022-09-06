Grimaldi-Adam-5x7Print.jpg

Atrial fibrillation, also known as A Fib or AF, is defined as an irregular heartbeat that can lead to various heart-related complications such as blood clots, stroke, and heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are currently 6 million patients in the U.S. diagnosed with A Fib and that number is expected to grow to more than 7 million by 2035. September is National Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month, a time to recognize symptoms and learn about treatment options.

Even though A Fib is the most common heart arrhythmia, many healthcare disparities and pre-existing conditions exist that put certain populations at a higher risk of complications. The most common symptom is a quivering or fluttering heartbeat, caused by the abnormal firing of electrical impulses leading to the atria (the top chambers in the heart) to quiver.

